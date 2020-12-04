A season of thanks

As weird as it may sound, I am thankful for the inconveniences the year brought me. Each one taught me something new, sparked new passions, inspired me to help others, helped me grow, and even put into perspective how important the small things in life are. Rather than getting stuck on everything that went wrong in 2020, I’m choosing to not let my pain go to waste.

The year 2020 brought about many events that left the world feeling broken. COVID-19 swept through the nations and continues to affect daily lives. Wildfires broke out in Australia and California, police brutality and racial injustices were brought to light more than ever, many well known celebrities passed away, the election seemed to cause more tension than ever, and through it all many felt alone and hopeless due to isolation. With so much wrong going on in the world, it’s easy to focus on the negative. However, 2020 did have it’s upsides. With so much of our lives slowed down, people have been able to get back into old passions, or try new hobbies, and even have been given the opportunity to be around family. I have learned that choosing to be grateful when things around you seem to be falling apart drastically changes your state of mind, as well as your foundation of abundance. With Thanksgiving season upon us, let’s choose to recognize all that there is to be grateful for.