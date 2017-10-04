Distinguished Lecture Series Presents: Michael Lange

Press Releases

Contact: Emily Kinsky

806-651-2412

[email protected]

For Immediate Release

September 29, 2017

DLS Presents Hollywood Director at West Texas A&M University

Canyon, Texas—Michael Lange, director of television shows including The X-Files, Criminal Minds and Switched at Birth, will speak at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 in Legacy Hall about “Passion, Perseverance and Practicality.” As part of West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series, the event is free and open to the public.

Lange has directed and produced 262 episodes for television across 86 different series, for which he earned a Directors Guild of America Award nomination. In addition to TV, Lange has directed six movies, including a Sundance Festival feature.

Lange studied theatre with a focus on directing at George Washington University. He spent 8 years in the advertising business producing national television and radio commercials before he decided to pursue his dream of directing in Hollywood.

Lange’s appearance is part of the South Central Broadcasting Society conference hosted by WTAMU’s National Broadcasting Society chapter.

About West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series

The Distinguished Lecture Series was created in 2007 to enhance student education. The mission of the DLS is to invite persons of national prominence to the WTAMU campus in order to expose students to experts and well-known speakers. DLS-funded events are free and open to the public.

About National Broadcasting Society

Since its founding in 1941, the National Broadcasting Society has helped prepare college students for a career in electronic media through leadership opportunities, community service, and involvement in the broadcasting industry.

About South Central Broadcasting Society

Founded in 2011, the South Central Broadcasting Society includes schools in the U.S. South-Central region (Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma). SCBS holds an annual audio and video competition and conference for undergraduate students.

