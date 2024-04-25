WT Political Science, Criminal Justice Students Win $85K in Scholarships

CANYON, Texas — More than $85,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students in West Texas A&M University’s Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice.

In addition, the department also recognized its outstanding students for the 2023-2024 academic year: Biak Nung, a senior political science major from Amarillo, as Outstanding Political Science Student of the Year; Phillip Keith Smith Jr., a senior emergency management administration major from Amarillo, as Outstanding Emergency Management Administration Student of the Year; and Thomas Wilson, a senior criminal justice major from Lubbock, as Outstanding Criminal Justice Student of the Year.

“These outstanding students, over many semesters, have distinguished themselves in and out of the classroom, and we look forward to hearing about their achievements in the future,” said Dr. Reed Welch, WT’s Teel Bivins Professor of American Politics and head of the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice and the Department of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work. “Our scholarship recipients also have proven themselves as wonderful students, and we are grateful that the generosity of our donors allows us to help our students financially in recognition of their hard work.”

Scholarship winners include:

Claudia Stravato Women in Government Scholarship: Emily Liskai, a sophomore political science major from Waterville, Ohio;

Debra McCartt Public Service and Administration Scholarship: Collin Williamson, a junior political science major from Clovis, New Mexico;

John Ward Public Administration Scholarship: Boris Alvarado, a senior emergency management administration major from North Potomac, Maryland;

Walter L. Shelly Political Science Scholarship: Sergio Gonzalez, a senior political science major from Roswell, New Mexico;

Pat Stephens Honorary Scholarship: Timothy Finley, a senior political science major from Trenton;

John Ward Public Administration Scholarship: Daniel A. Anderson, a senior emergency management administration major from Hockley; Joel B. Chapa III, a senior emergency management administration major from Pharr; Jaric Hubner, a junior emergency management administration major from Amarillo; Kyle Phillips, a senior emergency management administration major from El Paso; David Pruitt, a senior emergency management administration major from Poolville; and Eric Soldevilla, a senior emergency management administration major from Plano;

Judge Marvin Jones Scholarship: Ubaldo Campa, a sophomore political science major from Amarillo; Wendy K. Flores, a junior political science major from Amarillo; Tucker Gattis, a master of public administration student from Pottsboro; Chylo Graham, a master of public administration student from Amarillo; Madelynn Ketels, a junior political science major from Amarillo; Kaizer Mahaffee, a sophomore political science major from Dumas; Rohullah Naderi, a political science major from Amarillo pursuing a second bachelor’s degree; David Ortega, a junior political science major from Sunray: Karisah Tillery, a senior political science major from Amarillo; and Bryce Wiginton, a junior political science major from Boys Ranch;

Travis McBride Political Science Scholarship: Zyna Abujuma, a senior political science major from Amarillo; Chelsey Cline, a master of public administration student from Lubbock; Abby Coon, a junior political science major from Eureka, Kansas: Alexandra Frendo, a senior political science major from Sherman; Casen Lucas, a junior political science major from Wolfforth; John Joseph “JJ” Luna, a senior political science major from Dallas; Biak Nung, a senior political science major from Amarillo; Raul Rodarte-Soto, a master of public administration student from Amarillo; Stefanie Rodarte-Suto, a master of public administration student from Amarillo; Zach Stachura, a junior political science major from Austin; Alison Sweeney, a sophomore political science major from Spring; and Gina Woodward, a master of public administration student from Amarillo;

Jesse & Grace Osborn Endowment Fund: Timothy Finley, a senior political science major from Trenton;

Dr. James V. Calvi Scholarship: David Ortega, a junior political science major from Sunray;

Brent T. Lynch Criminal Justice Scholarship Award: Tayler Marie Guerra, a junior criminal justice major from Pampa;

Captain Ed Foster Law Enforcement Scholarship: Marly Kate Fortner, a sophomore criminal justice major from Lubbock;

Dr. Harry and Maryann Hueston Scholarship: Kristen Danielle Tefertiller, a senior criminal justice major from Holly, Colorado;

Jerry Neal Scholarship: Gillian M. Burris, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo;

Sgt. Mike Dunn Memorial Scholarship: Jaidin Camilo, a junior criminal justice major from Lubbock; Samuel Fraser, a junior criminal justice major from Temecula, California; Shyanne Jones, a junior criminal justice major from Farwell; and Kristen Danielle Tefertiller, a senior criminal justice major from Holly, Colorado;

Jesse & Grace Osborn Endowment Fund: Marly Kate Fortner, a sophomore criminal justice major from Lubbock; Gillian M. Burris, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo; and Adrianna L. Nunez, a freshman criminal justice major from Abernathy;

Max & Gene Alice Sherman Public Affairs Scholarship Award: Tayler Marie Guerra, a junior criminal justice major from Pampa; and Natasha Netter, a junior criminal justice major from Canyon.

The Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice is part of WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

Recruiting and rewarding outstanding students is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

Photo: Phillip Keith Smith Jr., left, a senior emergency management administration major from Amarillo, was named West Texas A&M University Outstanding Emergency Management Administration Student of the Year. Biak Nung, a senior political science major from Amarillo, right, was named Outstanding Political Science Student of the Year. Thomas Wilson, not pictured, a senior criminal justice major from Lubbock, was named Outstanding Criminal Justice Student of the Year.