WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series Guest Spotlights Authentic Leadership

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Contact: Missy Macon

806-651-4020

[email protected]

For Immediate Release: January 19, 2018

Canyon, Texas—Author, professional speaker, personal coach and entrepreneur James Robilotta will speak as part of Rogers LEAD WT’s annual LeadershipSummit at West Texas A&M University at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 2. Robilotta’s keynote presentation, entitled “Leading Imperfectly: The Value of Being Authentic for Leaders, Professionals, and Human Beings,” is sponsored by the WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series.

Robilotta travels internationally sharing presentations about authentic leadership. He strives to make audiences think critically about their leadership journeys and make people laugh. His thought-provoking talks are infused with self-awareness and comedy, stemming from his background as a trained stand-up and improv comedian. Additionally, Robilotta serves as a personal coach, helping clients achieve their potential through purposeful, self-affirming transformations.

Originally from Sayville, New York, Robilotta earned his bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. In 2007, he graduated from Clemson University with a master’s degree in counseling. After working on college campuses for 13 years, Robilotta transitioned into his current career as a full-time speaker and coach. Currently residing in New York, Robilotta enjoys performing with his freestyle rapping improv comedy team, North Coast, when he is not speaking or coaching.

The Leadership Summit which Robilotta will headline is planned by students to promote leadership development across campus. The event has occurred at WTAMU every year since its initiation in 2013. For more information regarding the summit, contact Missy Macon or visit http://www.wtamu.edu/about/distinguished-lecture-series.aspx

About LEAD WT The Dyke and Terry Rogers Leadership Education and Development Program is a leadership certificate program at West Texas A&M University. Students selected as Rogers LEAD WT Scholars are guided to realize their leadership potential through education, application, and service based on each student’s major and plans for the future.

About West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series The Distinguished Lecture Series was created in 2007 to enhance student education. The mission of the DLS is to invite persons of national prominence to the WTAMU campus in order to expose students to experts and well-known speakers. DLS-funded events are free and open to the public.