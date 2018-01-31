Speech by Dr. Paul Frazier Kicks Off Black History Month Celebration at WTAMU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Canyon, Texas—Dr. Paul Frazier, Associate Vice President of the Division of Diversity,

Equity and Inclusion at Texas Tech University will kick off West Texas A&M University’s recognition of Black History Month at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 in Legacy Hall. Sponsored by the Distinguished Lecture Series, the Black Student Union and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Frazier’s presentation will be free and open to the public. His talk, entitled “Black History Yesterday and Today.”

Frazier received his doctorate in Educational Leadership, a master’s degree in Educational Mid-Management, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University. He has taught undergraduate and graduate-level education courses as an adjunct instructor at Texas Tech and served in public education for 24 years as an administrator, teacher, and coach.

Throughout his career, Frazier has extended his area of influence by acting in multiple community and civic positions. Frazier’s impressive résumé includes Region 1 Texas Statewide Representative for Disproportionality in Child Protective Services, board member of the Lubbock American Diabetes Association, member of the Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, as well as board member for the Lubbock Independent School District Athletic Hall of Honor and the Adult Education Board. At Texas Tech, he has served with the Athletics Diversity and Outreach Advisory Council and the Diversity Council, the Texas Association of Chicanos, the Black Faculty and Staff Association, the Ethics Advisory Committee, the Greek Life Advisory Council, the International Affairs Council and the Academic Council. Outside the University, Frazier maintains membership in the 100 Black Men of West Texas, the Texas Diversity Council and the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.

For more information regarding Frazier’s appearance at WTAMU, contact Angela Allen or visit http://www.wtamu.edu/about/distinguished-lecture-series.aspx.

About West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series

The Distinguished Lecture Series was created in 2007 to enhance student education. The mission of the DLS is to invite persons of national prominence to the WTAMU campus in order to expose students to experts and well-known speakers. DLS-funded events are free and open to the public.