Students provide insight on campus residency

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As humans, one of the main requirements for survival is shelter. As students, we require shelter and internet access. There are many different housing accommodations here at WTAMU. These choices provide an environment for students that is within a stone’s throw their classes and other WTAMU facilities.

It’s all a part of the “college experience” that parents and other college students mention. Incoming students must be aware of the different benefits and hindrances that campus living entails.

According to the Director of Residential Living, Jeff Sulik, 2,059 out of the 10,029 students attending WTAMU for the fall semester live on campus. Some differences between off-campus and on-campus students include GPAs, overall satisfaction, involvement, retention rates, and graduation rates.

On-campus students have, on average, a 6% higher GPA. They also “report greater satisfaction with their WT experience,” and “are more connected and involved on campus,” Sulik said. On-campus students also have higher retention and graduation rates.

These are some statistical benefits that Sulik provided for insight on residential living. For future students living outside of 50 miles of the university, then you must apply for residential living and stay on campus. “Living on campus is ‘all-inclusive’ (all utilities, cable, internet, laundry, etc. are included),” Sulik said, “so it provides a very good value.”

Now for some insight according to students. When asked on the topic of their feelings on-campus living, sophomore digital and media communication major Jordan Unfred believes that it’s “too expensive.”

Unfred continues, “The bathrooms are always dirty, and I have little privacy and loud neighbors.”

Campus living does have benefits. “It made it easier to go to work,” Unfred said. But on the topic of parking, Unfred said, “I can lose my parking space very easily.”

Senior media communication major Michael Self offered more insight on campus-living. “

Campus living is a great way to meet new people and build relationships with those around you,” Self said, “and it’s convenient to live right by all your classes.”

When asked about the benefits of campus living, Self said, “Campus living has helped me gain many friendships and has helped me grow as a person.”

Like Unfred, Self finds issues with campus living. The close quarters of dorm life tend to be a subject of negative outlooks of campus living, while parking has both positive and negative aspects.

Students also live in their dorms with a roommate, which can be a challenge in itself.

“Sometimes your roommate can be hard to get along with,” Self said, “So can dealing with neighbors living around you.”

Self is a residential assistant, RA at the Centennial dorm at WTAMU. “I’ve been an RA for two years on-campus, so my room and board have been paid for,” Self said. “The price can be a little steep if you’re staying in the nice dorms such as Centennial and Founders.”

Whether you live on campus or off, there are countless opportunities for all students. For more information, on-campus living costs, follow the link: https://www.wtamu.edu/student-life/residential-living-room-rates.aspx.