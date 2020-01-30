WT to Host High School Students for a ‘Day at WT’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CONTACT: Fabiola Hernandez, 806-651-5286, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas—West Texas A&M University will host South Plains Region 17 area high school students with a Day at WT tour in 2020 on campus.

The tours are a gesture of appreciation from Dr. Walter Wendler, University president, for the generosity received during his “Your Community, Your University” tour of South Plains towns in the fall. The day will include presentations about the benefits of higher education and the admissions process as well as a campus tour, including lunch in the University dining hall.

Currently, three schools have already participated in Day at WT, including Monterey High School and Floydada High School on Nov. 18 and Sundown High School on Nov. 20.

“The regional tour this past semester to sixty-six high schools has been the continuation of a meaningful experience for me and other faculty and staff at WT,” Wendler said. “I appreciate the opportunity to shake these high school students’ hands and deepen my understanding of their needs while sharing the importance of having a plan, a “plan for one.” These tours have allowed me to return their generosity and be able to invite them and their families to campus for an invaluable and exclusive look at campus life.”

Wendler kicked off the “Your Community, Your University” tours in the Texas Panhandle Region 16 area in January 2017 as an outreach initiative to spread a message about higher education and community partnerships. He continued the second leg of the tour in the South Plains region in September 2019 with even greater participation. The “Your University, Your Community” Day at WT campus tours are designed to expose high school students to the University environment and encourage them to consider continuing their education after high school.

For more information about the Day at WT initiative at WT, contact the Campus Visit Coordinator, Fabiola Hernandez at [email protected] or 806-651-5286.