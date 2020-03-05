West Texas A&M University to host campus visit with Texas higher education commissioner

THECB Contact:

March 5, 2020, Canyon, Texas – The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and West Texas A&M University announce a campus visit by Texas Higher Education Commissioner Harrison Keller on March 5. Media are invited to participate in a press opportunity from 11:15-11:30 a.m. outside Old Main on the south side by the circle drive.

Commissioner Keller is focused on improving collaboration among Texas public higher education institutions and the Coordinating Board to better inform students and their families about educational and career opportunities and establish clear pathways to high-value credentials.