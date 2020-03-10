WTAMU Black Student Union Hard Topic

Rafael Flores, Senior Reporter|March 10, 2020

The Black Student Union engages in a weekly hard topic that covers issues in culture. From debates of abortion, gender roles, and most recently the inappropriate use of the “N-Word”. To see how the students handle these pressing issues, check out our youtube video.

For more information regarding this group’s activities and events, you can follow them @wtamu_bsu on both Twitter and Instagram or email Dr. Erick Butler @[email protected] 

 