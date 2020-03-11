Department of Communication Professor and Graduate Student Present Five Research Projects, Earn Two Awards

Contact

Dr. Mary Liz Brooks

806-651-2808

[email protected]

March 11, 2020

Canyon, Texas—Department of Communication assistant professor Dr. Mary Liz Brooks presented four research papers at the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication Midwinter Conference at the University of Oklahoma on March 6 and 7.

“It’s always nice to get an acceptance to a conference, but this year’s conference was especially neat because all four papers I submitted with my co-authors were accepted,” Brooks said. “I was hoping at least one would get accepted, but when I got word that we would be presenting all four papers, I was beyond thrilled!”

Brooks’ work on “Framing Multilevel Marketing on Corporate Websites and Consultants’ Instagram Posts,” which was co-authored by WTAMU College of Business assistant professor Heidi Huntington, earned a top paper abstract award from the Media Management, Economics and Entrepreneurship Division. Brooks presented this study during a session on modern technology and labor in the 21st century.

Brooks and co-authors, Dr. Clay Craig of Texas State University and Dr. Shannon Bichard of Texas Tech University, presented “Podcasting on Purpose: Exploring Motivations for Podcast Use Among Young Adults” during the Exploring Topics in Entertainment Studies section of the conference.

“Listen Up!: Applying the Theory of Planned Behavior to Analyze Young Adult Podcast Use,” also written by Brooks, Craig, and Bichard, was presented during the Communication Technology Division session on uses and gratifications of technology.

The trio also shared their research on “Advercasting: The Effectiveness of Podcast Ads” during the Mass Communication and Society Division session on “What’s New in Advertising: Instagram, Podcasts, and Femvertising.”

Recent graduate Lyounghee Lian Kim presented her research on “The Role of Media and Cathartic Protests During the Korean Presidential Impeachment” and earned a top paper abstract from the Graduate Student Interest Group. Kim presented her work during a session on media influences and effects. Kim completed her Master of Arts in Communication in May 2019.

“Winning a top paper abstract was a milestone for me reflecting that I am moving forward in the right direction as a researcher,” Kim said. “It also gave me a chance to celebrate academic growth and to encourage me to create next milestones.”

