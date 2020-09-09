Two WT Engineering Programs Granted Accreditation
CANYON, Texas — Two programs in West Texas A&M University’s College of Engineering are newly accredited from the most prominent accreditation body in the country.
The ABET engineering accreditation commission evaluated both the bachelor of science in electrical engineering and the bachelor of science in environmental engineering and found that the University has “no deficiencies, weaknesses or concerns” and gave both programs full accreditation.
“ABET recognizes and highlights our commitment to regional and global problem solving for the greater good,” said Dr. Emily Hunt, dean of the College of Engineering. “This is a huge testament to the faculty who worked diligently in these programs to get to this point.
“ABET accreditation shows students that they will have a solid educational foundation that will make them capable of leading the way in innovation, emerging technologies, and in anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public,” Hunt continued. “An engineering degree is a significant achievement for a student and also a major investment for students and families, and the quality of the education makes a difference in career success.”
Students who study in ABET-accredited programs are prepared to work in a global environment as it is recognized worldwide, Hunt said. Multinational corporations require graduation from an accredited program.
“Perhaps most importantly, it supports the path toward licensure, registration, and certification as an engineer,” she said.
The accreditation for both programs is retroactive from 2018 and continues through 2024.
ABET specifically cited the College’s institutional strength, saying it has “a well-established and successful outreach program where student teams, working with faculty members, participate in projects applying engineering knowledge and skills to solve a problem in local or global (communities),” according to the commission’s final report.
The electrical engineering degree was established in 2017 and graduated its first students in December 2018. The environmental engineering degree was first offered in 2014 and graduated its first student in May 2018.
ABET accreditation is voluntary, and to date, 4,144 programs at 812 colleges and universities in 32 countries have received ABET accreditation, according to ABET’s website. More than 100,000 students graduate from ABET-accredited programs each year, and millions of graduates have received degrees from ABET-accredited programs since 1932.
Such recognition is in line with the University’s generational plan WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World and its goal of becoming a regional research university.
