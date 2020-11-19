Seven WT Students Inducted into Lambda Pi Eta
806-651-2800
Seven WT undergraduate students were inducted into the Gamma Phi Chapter of Lambda Pi Eta National Communication Honor Society at a socially distanced induction program on Oct. 29.
The ceremony honored Janice R. Chrisman of Amarillo, Hannah Frick of Amarillo, Michael Garner of Lubbock, Cade Lampe of Iowa Park, Nic McCullough of Houston, Michal Morelos of Amarillo and Sarah Nease of Canyon. Each student received their honor cords, membership certificates, and pins.
In the fall of 1995, the Gamma Phi chapter of Lambda Pi Eta became a chartered student organization at West Texas A&M University, following its creation by the students of the Department of Communication at the University of Arkansas in 1985. The National Communication Association established LPH as the official national communication student honor society in 1988. Since that time, the Gamma Phi Chapter has inducted 291 students at WTAMU. Dr. Trudy Hanson and Prof. Carolyn Baum serve as chapter advisers.
“The Induction ceremony was very different this year,” Nease said. “We had to put our cords around ourselves because of the COVID restrictions. Regardless, it was a fun ceremony and I was honored to be inducted into Lambda Pi Eta. Our department professors took turns reading narratives about the inductees and their different experiences throughout their time here at WT. It was a special time for us as inductees, our families, and our communication professors.”
Each year LPH sponsors a number of community service projects, which have included Operation Christmas Child, a donation drive for Amarillo Angels, and a book drive for the Communication Disorders Clinic. Members also assist with the annual planning of Communication Week events.
Students must meet several criteria to be nominated for induction, including completion of at least 60 semester credit hours (12 of which must be in communication), a GPA of 3.0 in all courses taken, and a GPA of 3.25 in all of the communication classes taken, a commitment to the field of communication studies, and high standards of personal and professional character.
About WTAMU’s Department of Communication
The WTAMU Department of Communication houses two undergraduate programs: Communication Studies and Media Communication, with three areas of emphasis in each program as well as the option to seek teacher certification in speech or journalism. The Master’s program offers two areas of emphasis: one in Communication and one in Media Management. Both can be completed online. For more information on the department, please visit https://www.wtamu.edu/academics/communication/aspx.