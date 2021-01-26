WT No. 1 in Texas, High Nationally in U.S. News & World Report 2021 Rankings

Copy by Christina Cahillane, 806-651-2701, [email protected]

Contact: Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M University offers the best online bachelor’s programs in Texas, according to newly released 2021 rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

WT also ranks No. 1 in Texas in three other key measures, ranks in the Top 5 in Texas in six other areas and is highly ranked nationally in 10 total areas.

“The online space at the collegiate level is extremely competitive at this time, and we are proud that West Texas A&M University remains one of the leaders at the national and state levels,” said Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost. “Providing innovative degree options that earn national recognition for quality, while maintaining cost-effective pricing continues to be a goal for all online programs at West Texas A&M University.”

U.S. News & World Report announced these rankings today as a resource for students seeking information about online programs for degree completion and career advancement. Rankings are derived from studying academic programs at more than 450 different universities. Factors that influence rankings include student engagement, faculty credentials, faculty training, student services, technology infrastructure, technology support, and expert opinion, including peer evaluations from administrators and faculty at other universities.

Ten West Texas A&M University online program categories were recognized and earned a U.S. News & World Report badge of distinction, which places each program in the top 15 percent of the category ranking. National and state rankings for WT programs include the following for 2021:

No. 21 in U.S., No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

No. 13 in U.S., No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans

No. 39 in U.S., No. 3 in Texas – Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in Business

No. 15 in U.S., No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Graduate Information Technology

No. 52 in U.S., No. 5 in Texas – Best Online Graduate Education Programs

No. 17 in U.S., No. 4 in Texas – Best Online Graduate Education Programs for Veterans

No. 67 in U.S., No. 5 in Texas – Best Online M.B.A. Program

No. 49 in U.S., No. 3 in Texas – Best Online M.B.A. Program for Veterans

No. 34 in U.S., No. 3 in Texas – Best Online Specialized Graduate Business Program

No. 18 in U.S., No. 1 in Texas – Best Online Specialized Graduate Business Program for Veterans

The 13 programs recognized for the undergraduate bachelor’s degree program rankings are B.B.A. in Accounting, B.S. in Communication Studies, B.B.A. in Computer Information Systems, B.S. in Criminal Justice, B.B.A. and B.S. in Economics, B.A.A.S. in Emergency Management Administration, B.B.A. in Finance, B.B.A. in General Business, B.G.S. in General Studies, B.S. in Health Sciences, B.B.A. in Management, B.B.A. in Marketing, and B.S.N. in Nursing.

This is the first year WT’s online programs in graduate education programs are formally recognized in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings.



“Online graduate education programs, including our various M.Ed. options and the doctorate program in Educational Leadership, are a continuing strength at West Texas A&M University,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of the College of Education and Social Sciences. “We are gratified for the formal recognition of our commitment to excellence in online education by U.S. News & World Report.”



Recognition by U.S. News & World Report is nothing new for the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. Recognition as a program of distinction for the graduate business program includes the M.S. in Computer Information Systems & Business Analytics in the graduate information technology category for the third time, the M.S. in Finance & Economics recognized in the specialized graduate business program for the eighth time, and the M.B.A. program recognized for the ninth time.



“The consistent recognition of multiple business programs at West Texas A&M University by U.S. News & World Report is a source of pride for our faculty, staff, administration, and students,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business. “We have several initiatives in development that will focus on improving engagement, innovation, and impact of our online delivery as part of our commitment to the principles of continuous improvement.”

The online rankings of the bachelor’s, specialized graduate business and M.B.A. programs for veterans are No. 1 in the state of Texas in their respective categories for the fifth consecutive year. Recognition for serving veterans by U.S. News & World Report is consistent with The Texas A&M University System’s commitment to providing a welcoming environment, quality education, and path to success for veterans, dependents, and the military community.

The global pandemic and campus engagement limitations have increased the importance of online delivery in higher education within the last year.