The Weeknd performs on the weekend

The day after the Super Bowl brings talk of the winning team, which commercial was the best, and most importantly, what the halftime show was like.

For Super Bowl LV, The Weeknd put on a flashy performance filled with “Blinding Lights.”

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weekend kicked things off with his hit “Star Boy” and would go on to perform more of his well-known songs such as “I Feel It Coming” and “The Hills.”

There were many aspects that contributed to the uniqueness of the show and for the first time in what seems to be a while, there was no surprise artist that popped up during the performance.

The majority of the performance took place in the stands of Raymond James Stadium and despite the limitations of the venue, there were a number of scene changes throughout the show that kept the audience both intrigued and entertained.

“It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year and so um… the story will continue but definitely will keep it PG for the families, definitely,” said Abel Tesfaye in a pre-performance press conference.

The show was able to flow well and continuously go along with the concept and aesthetic of the Weeknd’s most recent album “After Hours.”

The army of dancers that were accompanying The Weeknd were dressed similarly in black pants and red blazers. They still managed to keep up with the aesthetic of the show while masked up in bandage-like masks. This look can be seen in previous performances by The Weeknd and award show appearances by The Weeknd.

Though it may have confused some audience members that aren’t as familiar with The Weeknd, for those who are fans it was a dazzling performance that certainly did not disappoint.

The show as a whole was extravagant without being too much. Despite the artistry and dedication that went into the performance, there still managed to be a fresh set of memes by the morning.

To view this year’s Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show in its entirety, check out this link.