Prepare To Pom

Jeanine Fabbri and Karree BelmaresSeptember 16, 2023

Football season is here and what better way to cheer on the Buff’s this season than by learning from the squad who does it best? 

The Prairie News entertainment reporters Jeanine Fabbri and Karree Belmares decided an evening on the sidelines learning from West Texas A&M University’s Spirit Squad was only necessary in gearing up for the 2023 football season. 

Spirit Squad captains Larissa Alderete, a marketing major and Lexi Farmer, a digital media and communications major, both sophomores led them off with a cheer. To their surprise, it was easy to pick up on. Larissa informed them on a tip while learning the cheer. She said the squad likes to make sure they are looking up towards the crowd while they cheer the buffs on to victory because it helps with allowing their voices to project, which makes them sound louder on the sidelines. 

Once perfecting the cheer to the best of their abilities, two sophomores captains Jayden Lucas, a dance education major and Amon Fredinand, a dance major got to work on teaching them the choreography of the dance. Although they were hesitant at first due to the kick in the routine, the captains assured them it would be easy to get the hang of. After learning the first eight-counts of the dance, they felt confident in their ability to learn the rest of the routine. 

Fabbri and Belmares enjoyed their experience seeing firsthand what a practice for the spirit squad looks like. The reporters were unaware of the amount of time the members practiced to be ready to perform their best for game days, whether that be cheering at the football games or the volleyball games as of right now. 

You can catch the WT Spirit Squad at the next home game on Sept. 16 at Buffalo Stadium. The team is now under the direction of a new coach, Jessica Jones. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. 

 
About the Contributors
Jeanine Fabbri, Multimedia Reporter
I’m a Senior Digital Media and Communications Major from Canadian, Tx . I’m the Entertainment Reporter at The Prairie News
Karree Belmares, Multimedia Reporter
I am a senior Digital Communication and Media Major from Turkey, Tx. This will be my first year working as a member for The Prairie News where I hold a position as an entertainment reporter. The field of interest in journalism that I have chosen to focus on is entertainment, where I hope to pursue a career working for a television pop culture entertainment show such as ENews!
