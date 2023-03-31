Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Marty Kuhlman

Dr. Marty Kuhlman has been a history professor at West Texas A&M University since 1994. Kuhlman received two bachelor’s degrees in business administration and art at West Texas State University and a master’s degree in history. In 1994, he received a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Texas Tech University in 1994.

Kuhlman has always had a passion for history and a passion for teaching history to students. Kuhlman hopes students use what they learn from his classes in the real world to promote change.

Outside the classroom, Kuhlman hosts his own show on WT’s radio station, KWTS. Kuhlman has been on-air since 1998 and currently hosts his own show on Friday nights called “Psychotic Reaction.”

“Even though KWTS has the 90s format, they let me come in with the classic rock, like 60s and 70s,” Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman enjoys music and loves to share it with everyone. Kuhlman enjoys The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Mamas and the Papas. He also enjoys soul music like The Fifth Dimension and Gladys Knight & the Pips.

“I’m lucky to be able to do that. I guess my break away from everything else,” Kuhlmaid said.“I can forget about tests or forget about students or forget about grading at least for that three hours, and I can become my alter ego.”

On his shows, Kuhlman has a segment called “the way, way back machine,” where he looks up the top 40 songs of that year and pretends he’s from that year. Kuhlman says he enjoys hearing from listeners like his friend from high school in New York and listeners from San Antonio.

Kuhlman’s show “Psychotic Reaction” is on-air on Friday nights from 7-11 p.m. on KWTS online or on 91.1 FM.