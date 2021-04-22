Saturday night lights in April

On Saturday April 17, 2021, the West Texas A&M University Buffaloes hosted their spring football game with maroon vs white at Buffalo Stadium with a final score of 45-42. The maroon team came out on top but, overall showed a bright future for this Buffalo football team come the fall semester.

“I want to see the team continue to grow through, you know, from the spring game coming up Saturday to through the summer, I see a lot of growth with them coming together as a group and then want to see them just continue to get better every day. Want to see and in order to get better, they’ve got to fight, they got to continue to push themselves on those days when they don’t want to be there, you know, and take advantage of the opportunities,” said head football coach, Hunter Hughes.

Even with the weather not being the best for this spring game, there was definitely an outpour of support with fans, students and alumni there at the game.

“ We’re really excited about that, we split up two teams, one’s maroon, one’s white. And we drafted, our coaches are split up. So it’s gonna be really interesting. I’m really excited because we’ve never done anything like this before. So the excitement is, is real. And I’m excited to get going and just see how our guys compete against each other” said redshirt senior quarterback, Nick Gerber.

Saturday night lights in the middle of April was a treat for those that attended. However, COVID-19 protocols were still in place, asking those in attendance to practice social distancing and wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

According to gobuffsgo.com, “Saturday’s game will mark the first spring game at Buffalo Stadium after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two teams selected by Director of Sports Medicine Luke Kasper and Assistant Athletic Performance Coach Ben Kozak will play four-quarter game with a running clock.”

The Buffaloes showed brotherhood and hard work out on the field. While this was a spring game, the mood was light and hopes seemed high to even be on the field supporting both teams and looking to just have a little fun, not only for the fans, but for the team itself considering the year we have all been through.

“We’re coming along really well. I think our chemistry over this spring has really, really grown guys are really close to each other. There’s a good bond that’s going on right now in the locker room, and I really enjoyed just going to practice every day with them” Gerber said.

The Buffaloes may be able to use this spring game as motivation for the fall when the regular season begins.