Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

Intramurals: The Other Athletes on Campus

Reagan Riddle, Multimedia ReporterOctober 3, 2023

With the West Texas A&M University football team busy with their season, there are still other athletes on campus to cheer on: the students who play intramurals.

Intramurals are a way that all students can participate in a sport on campus, even if they are not a student-athlete. Assistant Director of Recreational Sports, John Morton, hopes that students join intramurals for the opportunities it offers students. 

“I think the most compelling reason to join intramurals is the fun,” Morton said. “It’s a chance to spend time with your friends, and to make new friends and to come out here and do something together in pursuit of a shared goal.” 

Students have a considerable amount of choices when it comes to sports options with Intramurals, which continues to add new sports. 

“We have four seasons; we have flag football, volleyball, basketball and softball,” Morton said. “In the last year we’ve added to our outdoor seasons; we have sand volleyball in the fall and soccer in the spring. We’ve also added pickleball, tennis, bowling, and billiards.” 

A big reason why many students join Intramurals is to participate in sports with their friends. Elijah Garibay, a senior marketing major, joined Intramurals to be able to play a sport with his group of friends. 

“I joined Intramurals because my friends wanted me to do it,” Garibay said. “We all had a friend group, and they all wanted to play, so we came in together, and we played.”  

A key component of intramurals are the referees. One referee, Landry Teran, a senior sports and exercise science major, said that for him, calling a game is just about having fun and meeting new people. 

“It’s pretty fun, you get to meet a lot of new people, see a lot of new faces and call a lot of games,” Teran said. “It’s not about the money, it’s about having fun, and once high school’s over this is a way to make up for it for the next four years.”

To join Intramurals, students can sign themselves up and their team using IMLeagues

“All of our signups are done through IMLeagues,” Morton said. “If you go to IMLeagues and you sign up using your school email address, you’ll be able to get access to our portal and see and see everything we’re still offering.” 

Intramurals has a variety of sports that students can participate in over both the fall and spring semesters.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
The goal of the First-Generation Support Group is to help students have a safe space to talk about and learn how to manage their stressors.
First-generation students get support
WT faces two new lawsuits in alleged police cover-up
WT faces two new lawsuits in alleged police cover-up
The current 2023-2024 McNair Scholars picture from left, Wendy Nayeli Galvan, Veronica Torres, Jolina Lopez, Stephanie Espinoza, Nadia Reyna, Yadhira Yaya Avalos, Alejandro Mata, Annali Flores, Kara Ramirez, Castina Dobbins, Samuel Issac and Marty Kacsh. Not pictured are Raquel Chavez and Michelle Truong.
Meet a Few McNair Scholars
Infographic by Jo Early
Homecoming nominations how-to
Journey to the past with the Cornette Library
Journey to the past with the Cornette Library
Damien Sandoval.
Behind the major with Damien Sandoval: The abilities of technological advancements
More in Features
Graphic by Dylan Green
Ask the Professor: Dr. William Biggs, clinical assistant professor of business law
Dr. Nicole M. Butkovich Kraus in her office.
Ask the Professor: Assistant Professor of Sociology Dr. Nicole M. Butkovich Kraus
#6 Shakell Brown runs in after receiving a touchdown pass from #16 Kanon Gibson during a game against the Adams State Grizzlies in September. Brown’s teammates celebrate in the background while the opposing team looks on.
Root for the home team
Press Pass Sports
New football jerseys spark attention across campus
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Farren
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Farren
Ask the Professor: Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Dr. Anirban Pal
Ask the Professor: Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Dr. Anirban Pal
More in Showcase
Behind the major with Abigail Martin: the world of theater
Behind the major with Abigail Martin: the world of theater
Football season is here and what better way to cheer on the Buffs this season by learning from the squad who does it best!
Prepare To Pom
¡Viva la herencia hispana! – 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month
¡Viva la herencia hispana! – 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month
Behind the Interview: Corrin Davis
Behind the Interview: Corrin Davis
Top left to right: Kara Ramirez, Stephanie Espinoza. Bottom left to right: Alexa Rojas, Nayeli Galvan.
WT seniors share tips for new students
WT says goodbye to textbook purchases
WT says goodbye to textbook purchases
About the Contributor
Reagan Riddle, Multimedia Reporter
Hi, my name is Reagan Riddle and I’m a senior with a major of Digital Media Communication here at WT. I’m from Plainview, Texas, and I cover all things WT sports here at the Prairie News. I’ve been with Prairie News since August, 2023 and have enjoyed being able to write sports stories that showcase the WT community. My future career plans are to work in the television and movie industry both in front of the camera and behind the camera.
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *