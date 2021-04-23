The West Texas A&M University track and field team practice true team spirit.

No matter the circumstances, the track and field team at West Texas A&M University always choose to persevere, and support each other both on and off the track.

Over the past year, the athletes and coaches of the track and field team at WTAMU faced adversity just like the rest of society due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, everyone involved with the track and field team rose to the occasion to overcome a difficult situation. True team spirit was on the forefront of everyone’s mind, and helping hands seemed to come from every direction. The administration at WTAMU, coaches of the track and field team, and the track and field student-athletes did whatever it took to make sure the track and field team stayed strong, and remained ready to compete in all track meets scheduled down the road.

“Of course there have been obstacles over the past year due to the restrictions of Covid-19. However, these obstacles have been overcome through the uninterrupted pursuit of excellence of our student-athletes and made possible to overcome with the support and guidance of our administration,” said Jake Krolick, head cross country and assistant track coach.

Moreover, for the track and field athletes the help and guidance between peers did not end on the track. The student members of the track and field team at WTAMU have chosen to encourage each other and lift each other up in all aspects of their lives. To say that these student athletes have grown close with one another would be an understatement. Positive attitudes and doing whatever it takes to prepare for everything life brings both on and off the track is what is on the minds of these young athletes.

“I would not say I have had just one particular experience with my team. Every day they continue to support and push me and everyone around them to be a better version of themselves. I am beyond thankful to have people like them in my life,” said Karree Belmares, freshman long-distance runner.

Furthermore, there are several track and field events coming up in the near future, but the one that the track and field athletes are looking forward to the most is the Lone Star Conference Championships being hosted at the WTAMU Track and Field Complex from Thursday May 6, 2021 through Saturday May , 2021 in Canyon,Texas. At this event, the values of true team spirit will come into play as the WTAMU track and field team will work together to try to obtain possible victories and national qualifying marks for the team. But not all track and field events take place at WTAMU. It seems when the track and field team get to travel to events outside the city of Canyon , is when a lot of the bonding experiences happen, and life dreams get discussed between teammates.

“Yes, I have bonded with mostly the whole team! They are all sweet and love making new friends. When I travel, we all get together at the hotel and we all hangout and just talk about our goals in life and our dreams,” said Raquel Chavez, freshman, mid-distance runner.

No matter what the future holds for the track and field team at WTAMU, it appears that they will jump over any hurdles that may come their way. With a supportive administration and caring couches, the student athletes of the track and field team will continue to support each other, and also help one another strive for any aspiring dreams they may have for the future.