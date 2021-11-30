Public Workers Can Expand Job Opportunities with New WT Graduate Degree Program

CANYON, Texas — Public and nonprofit workers looking to advance into administration and management can take advantage of a new West Texas A&M University online graduate program that will launch in Fall 2022.

The new, fully online master of public administration program will offer three concentrations —one focusing on criminal justice administration, one focusing on rural/local government and one focusing on general public administration.

The 36-hour program will offer course work and flexibility designed for working professionals in government, nonprofit administration, law enforcement and education as well as continuing students who want to enter the workforce with a graduate degree in hand, said Dr. Brandon Bang, assistant professor and director of WT’s criminal justice program.

“One of our ideal student profiles is someone who already is in these fields on the street level who wants to work their way into an administrative position by adding knowledge of management, finance and budgeting, and policy,” Bang said. “We spent a lot of time making sure we can serve these working professionals while also offering an option to students who are coming directly out of their undergraduate program.”

The ability for these students to focus on concentrations offers them a unique flexibility and the option to craft their academic experience, said Dr. Darrell Lovell, assistant professor and MPA program director.

Those who would benefit from the new degree include those working in or targeting careers as social and community service managers, urban and regional planners, administrative services managers, emergency management directors, budget analysts, human resources managers, postsecondary education administrators, medical and health services managers, and management analysts.

Meeting regional needs is a key tenet of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

“Our goal is to help students build their skill set in areas such as management ethics, financial and personnel management, budgeting and communication in a way that blends affordability with quality that can benefit the citizens in the Panhandle and beyond,” Lovell said. “Because of the unique, three-pronged approach, we believe there is something for any student looking to expand their ability to advance in their current job or open up new opportunities in the current job market.”

WT’s Department of Criminal Justice and Political Science already offers a highly regarded program in emergency management administration.

U.S. News & World Report included WT’s bachelor of arts and applied sciences degree in emergency management administration when ranking WT at No. 1 in Texas and No. 21 in the U.S. for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.

College Factual, the largest source of higher education data and analytics in the country, recently gave the program top marks. Independent educational organization University Headquarters ranked the program No. 36 in its Top 100 Best Affordable Public Administrations Programs. Security Degree Hub ranked WT at No. 9 in its Top 26 most affordable degree programs.