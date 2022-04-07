WT Equestrian Team Riding to Nationals During Successful 2022 Season 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas —One of West Texas A&M University’s equestrian squads is heading to nationals, and another squad has one more hurdle to jump before heading there, too.

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship is set for May 5 to 8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

WT’s Hunt Seat squad will compete April 9 and 10 at the zone championship at the Texas Tech University Equestrian Center in Lubbock for its spot in the nationals.

WT’s Western Seat squad was reserve champion of the IHSA Western Semifinals Competition on March 19 and 20, also in Lubbock. The champion team was from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Other competitors included University of Wisconsin–River Falls, Berry College, the University of Florida and Alfred University.

Additionally, nine individual riders advanced to the national championships in their contests.

Top-ranking riders included:

Reining: Reilly Dhaliwal, senior equine industry and business major from Boulder, Colorado, reserve champion;

Ranch Riding: Stephanie Miller, junior agriculture media and communications major from Loveland, Colorado, champion;

Open Horsemanship: Dhaliwal, champion, and Kami Woodard, junior equine industry and business major from Creede, Colorado, reserve champion;

Level 2 Horsemanship: Miller, champion;

Level 1 Horsemanship: Grace Wolfington, junior animal science major from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, champion; Emma Ferguson, senior agribusiness major from Imperial, Nebraska, reserve champion;

Rookie Horsemanship: Ali Polson, freshman equine industry and business major from Rhome, champion;

Beginner Horsemanship: Kristin Jones, junior equine industry and business major from Georgetown; and

Overall Region High Point Rider: Dhaliwal.

The two teams hold 15 consecutive titles and have won the regional championships every year since 2006, said Coach Amanda Ellis, an instructor in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

The coaching staff could not be prouder of the WT Equestrian Team and their presence at a national level upon the return to postseason competition,” Ellis said.

The team couldn’t advance to postseason events in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

“It was very demoralizing for the team to work hard day in and day out to have no opportunity to advance and represent their university,” Ellis said. “With this year’s return of the IHSA National Championship, WT is beyond prepared to show off our well-honed skill at a national level. While everyone else was home for the last two years we have been practicing hard.”

The teams also includes Larissa Anderson, junior mass communication major from Durango, Colorado; Allie Cassidy, junior equine industry and business major from Houston; Ava Charrlin, junior equine industry and business major from Albuquerque; Jennica Dannehl, sophomore equine industry and business major from Bertrand, Nebraska; Paige Doyle, sophomore equine industry and business major from Arnold, Maryland; Quinn Dunham, junior agriculture media and communications major from Greensboro, North Carolina; Macy French, senior animal science major from Canon City, Colorado; Joy Hiller, senior animal science/pre-vet major from Midland; Courtney Isaacs, senior animal science/pre-vet major from San Antonio; Marty Kacsh, sophomore animal science/pre-vet major from Evergreen, Colorado; Anya Katz, sophomore equine industry and business major from Spring; Savanna Krivanek, senior animal science major from Salida, Colorado; Emma McNabb, freshman animal science major from Brentwood, California; Jillian Melendez, sophomore equine industry and business major from Boerne; Kelly Nagihara, senior marketing major from Lubbock; Sydni Nilles, junior equine industry and business major from Fox Lake, Illinois; Faith Rainey, sophomore wildlife biology major from Wylie; Ellie Schell, junior equine industry and business major from Denver; Kristina Todd, sophomore agriculture media and communications major from Quinlan; Sal Washington, senior equine industry and business major from Levelland; and Ryan Wight, freshman animal science major from Castle Pines, Colorado.

