WT Equestrian Team Advances Second Squad to Nationals  

CANYON, Texas —Another of West Texas A&M University’s equestrian squads is heading to nationals.

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship is set for May 5 to 8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. WT is the only university in the country to advance two squads to nationals this year.

WT’s Hunt Seat squad advanced to nationals after being named champions at the April 9 and 10 zone championship at the Texas Tech University Equestrian Center in Lubbock. Reserve champion is Purdue University.

WT’s Western Seat squad was reserve champion of the IHSA Western Semifinals Competition on March 19 and 20, also in Lubbock.

Additionally, two individual riders advanced to the national championships in their hunt seat contests — Ava Charrlin, junior equine industry and business major from Albuquerque, reserve champion in intermediate fences; and Ellie Schell, junior equine industry and business major from Denver, reserve champion in novice equitation.

Top-ranking riders also included Joy Hiller, senior animal science/pre-vet major from Midland, eight in open fences and third in open flat; and Kelly Nagihara, senior marketing major from Lubbock, 10th in limit fences.

The two squads hold 15 consecutive titles and have won the regional championships every year since 2006, said Coach Amanda Ellis, an instructor in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

“The success of both squads of our Equestrian Team is due to the hard work and dedication of our rides,” Ellis said. “We could not be prouder of the devotion these young women and men have shown to the team.”

The full team also includes Larissa Anderson, junior mass communication major from Durango, Colorado; Allie Cassidy, junior equine industry and business major from Houston; Jennica Dannehl, sophomore equine industry and business major from Bertrand, Nebraska; Reilly Dhaliwal, senior equine industry and business major from Boulder, Colorado; Paige Doyle, sophomore equine industry and business major from Arnold, Maryland; Quinn Dunham, junior agriculture media and communications major from Greensboro, North Carolina; Emma Ferguson, senior agribusiness major from Imperial, Nebraska; Macy French, senior animal science major from Canon City, Colorado; Courtney Isaacs, senior animal science/pre-vet major from San Antonio; Marty Kacsh, sophomore animal science/pre-vet major from Evergreen, Colorado; Anya Katz, sophomore equine industry and business major from Spring; Savanna Krivanek, senior animal science major from Salida, Colorado; Kristin Jones, junior equine industry and business major from Georgetown; Emma McNabb, freshman animal science major from Brentwood, California; Jillian Melendez, sophomore equine industry and business major from Boerne; Stephanie Miller, junior agriculture media and communications major from Loveland, Colorado; Sydni Nilles, junior equine industry and business major from Fox Lake, Illinois; Ali Polson, freshman equine industry and business major from Rhome; Faith Rainey, sophomore wildlife biology major from Wylie; Kristina Todd, sophomore agriculture media and communications major from Quinlan; Sal Washington, senior equine industry and business major from Levelland; Ryan Wight, freshman animal science major from Castle Pines, Colorado; Grace Wolfington, junior animal science major from Sheboygan, Wisconsin; and Kami Woodard, junior equine industry and business major from Creede, Colorado.

