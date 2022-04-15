WT Campus to Burst into Multihued Magnificence During 2022 Color Charge on April 22 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University will erupt in bright hues at the 2022 Color Charge on April 22.

Students and community members are invited to take part in the run through campus, sponsored by the WT Residence Hall Association and WT Recreational Sports.

The run will begin at 3 p.m. April 22 at the First United Bank Center. Runners and walkers will journey down Russell Long Boulevard and behind Buffalo Sports Park to 26th Street, where their path will take them through the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall to Mary Moody Northen Hall, then back to Russell Long Boulevard and back to the arena.

At four stops along the run, brightly colored powders will be thrown, leaving runners in rainbow hues by the end of the course. Those wishing to avoid being spattered with powder can ask for a special wristband.

Entry fee is $20 for the public or free for WT students, who may sign up at IMLeagues.com. The public can register in person at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center information desk.

Proceeds will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center in Amarillo.

The event also is presented by Canyon Physical Therapy, the WT Office of Residential Living, the Office of Admissions, the JBK Student Center and the WT Graduate School.

Awards will be given for most striking costumes, best dressed, best residential hall group and best student organization. Runners will be given free T-shirts, while supplies last. Runners must be 18 years or older.

