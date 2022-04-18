Music Therapy Week to Highlight Benefits of Practice, Feature Special Performances 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — A renowned author and a prestigious private practitioner will help West Texas A&M University celebrate Music Therapy Awareness Week from April 18 to 23.

The week will focus on educational opportunities for existing music therapy students as well as draw attention to the therapy field.

“In music therapy, we use music to help clients accomplish their goals in promoting wellness, managing stress, alleviating pain and more,” said Brooke Osborne, president of the WT Music Therapy Organization and senior music therapy major from Loomis, California. “Music therapy also can be used to help clients reach education goals, such as improvement in school subjects, behavioral skills and social skills.”

Music therapists can work in hospice, nursing homes, mental health practices, special education, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, the military or in private practice.

Author Ron Borczon, director of the California State University–Northridge Music Therapy Wellness Clinic, and private practitioner Helen Dolas of Able ARTS Work in Long Beach, California, will speak to students and perform at special events throughout the week.

“Music therapy students frequently read and discuss Borczon’s work in class, so this will be an excellent educational opportunity for them to learn directly from him,” said Sara Rogalski, MTO parliamentarian and junior music therapy major from Houston. “And Dolas can teach our students about entrepreneurship and the rapid growth of private music therapy practices.”

Activities will include:

an information table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 and 19 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Commons

“Music Therapy: A Song to Be Heard” concert at 6 p.m. April 19 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 in the Mary Moody Northen Hall Atrium;

music and storytelling from Borczon at 1:30 p.m. April 21 in the FAC Recital Hall;

a drum circle at 3:15 p.m. April 21 in the Northen Hall Atrium;

Dolas’ discussion of entrepreneurship at 2 p.m. April 22 in the FAC Recital Hall;

a Music Therapy Improv Concert at 7 p.m. April 22 in the FAC Recital Hall; and

a verbal techniques class led by Borczon at 10:30 a.m. April 23 in the FAC Recital Hall.



