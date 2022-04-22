WT School of Music to Celebrate Exemplary Student Musicians at Three Recitals 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s School of Music will put the spotlight on outstanding student soloists at a trio of upcoming concerts.

Students, to be selected by music faculty, will perform at 4 p.m. April 25 and April 26 in showcase recitals. The chosen students will represent woodwinds, brass, percussion, keyboard, voice and guitar areas of instruction.

Then, the annual Honors Recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 26, featuring award-winning students from each discipline.

“The Honors Recital allows us to reward the student musicians who have proven themselves to be amazingly talented young artists,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “The recitals had been interrupted by the pandemic and by construction in the recital hall before that, so we are greatly looking forward to resuming this longstanding tradition.”

Honor scholarship winners also will be announced and presented.

The recitals each will be held in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

Call 806-651-2840 for information.

