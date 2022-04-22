Rogers LEAD WT Top Scholars Recognized by Peers 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Three West Texas A&M University students were named outstanding scholars by their peers in one of the University’s most prestigious programs.

Students in the Dyke and Terry Rogers Leadership Education and Development Program, or Rogers LEAD WT, recently held its second capstone conference, bringing together a selection of community and on-campus leaders to speak on the central theme, “Building Unity with Those You Lead.”

“We want our senior class to get some additional insight into what leadership looks like in the real world before they graduate and enter it themselves,” said Rick Haasl, Rogers LEAD WT faculty director and associate dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Three LEAD Scholars of the Year were named during the conference, which also included discussions led by Jim J. Brewer, co-founder and president of J-Brex Company and co-chair of WT’s One West campaign; Mary Bralley, co-owner of Accord Commercial Realty and president of Los Barrios de Amarillo; and Hunter Hughes, head WT football coach; among others.

Kelsey Shields, senior animal science / pre-vet major from Newcastle, and Aubrey Freese, junior health science/healthcare administration major from Roswell, New Mexico, were named senior Rogers LEAD WT scholars of the year. Sarah King, sophomore nursing major from Amarillo, was named junior Rogers LEAD WT scholar of the year.

“Kelsey, Aubrey and Sarah represent some of the brightest students at this University, and their peers voted to honor them as the best scholars of this academic year,” said Missy Macon, Rogers LEAD WT program director and leadership coordinator in the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. “They live out our core values of integrity, service, excellence, teamwork and vision in their everyday lives.”

Each received a $500 scholarship.

Fostering leadership is a critical component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

