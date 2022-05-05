WT Donning of the Stoles Ceremony Set for May 6 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Dozens of West Texas A&M University students will honor their cultures in a pre-commencement ceremony May 6.

The Donning of the Stoles ceremony — a tradition among African American, Native American, Hispanic and international students — will begin at 6 p.m. May 6 in the Alumni Banquet Hall on WT’s Canyon Campus.

During the ceremony, parents, family members or friends place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them, said Angela Allen, chief diversity and inclusion officer.

“The ceremony is a very heartfelt and warm celebration as the graduate prepares for moving on to the next stage in their life,” Allen said.

Stoles — often serape or kente cloth — are selected by the students to reflect their heritage and culture.

Students taking part in the ceremony will include:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Kenni Duong, biology major from Vietnam; Marytrinh Thu Nguyen, biology major from Vietnam; Jacqueline Estrada, biology major from Canyon; Sebastian Briseno, plant/soil/environmental sciences major from Spearman; Monika Aguirre, animal science major from El Paso; Alejandra Camarillo, agriculture major from Iraan; Paulina Carrasco, biology major from Bovina; Samantha Chavira-Gutierrez, animal science major from Canyon; and Magi Lopez, animal science major from Andrews.

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Madeline Kleinschmidt, international business major from Venezuela and Germany; Kandice Cole, MBA in business administration from Fort Worth; Udeme Etuknwa-Achiuwa, MBA in business administration from Wake Forest, North Carolina; Jerjuan B. Graham, MBA in business administration from Grandfield, Oklahoma; Evans Okosodo, MBA in marketing from Lagos, Nigeria; Ashley Oakes, marketing major from Amarillo; Adreyan Tu, computer information systems major from Vietnam; Xenia Franco, marketing major from Amarillo; Koral Moreno, business management major from San Antonio; Justin Perez, business law and ethics major from Houston; Emily Conde-Garcia, accounting major from Amarillo; Marissa Cardenas, international business major from Amarillo; and Aditya Vitthal Jagdale, computer information systems major from India.

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences

Victory Suobite, psychology major from Nigeria; Jada Carr Sims, criminal justice major from Amarillo; Jasmine Michael, applied arts and sciences major from Amarillo; Dorali Blancas Barragan Calderon, curriculum and instruction graduate student from Amarillo; Beth Cameron, education major from Amarillo; Erin Castaneda, education major from Bovina; Rosalinda Morales, social work major from Houston; Jennifer Martinez, psychology major from Amarillo; Elizabeth Sigala, sociology major from Plainview; Marc Diaz, education major from Borger; Janette Diaz, social work graduate student from Amarillo; Ashley Aleman, education major from Desoto; Ramon S. Cueva, political science major from Amherst; Jazymen Wilson, education major from Amarillo; Axel Kurt Rosas Herrera, psychology major from Amarillo; and Marlene Tovar Ramos, social work major from Amarillo.

College of Engineering

Tyler Elisha Morgan, engineering technology major from Fort Worth; Yareni Hernandez Villa, computer science major from Tulia; Lauren Taylor, mechanical engineering major from Grand Prairie; Veronica Villarreal, engineering technology major from Plainview; Itzel Anett, mathematics major from Bovina; and Daniel Martinez, engineering technology from Amarillo.

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities

Adrian Ballesteros, graphic design major from the Philippines; Tatheana Finney, digital communication and media major from Amarillo; Marcie Steward, applied arts and sciences major from Amarillo; Jennifer Tuttor, communication major from Canyon; Isela Alanis, education major from Tulia; Daniela Cervantes, digital communication and media major from Amarillo; Stephanie Corralez, interdisciplinary studies major from Friona; Natalia Lizbeth Ezquivel, general studies major from Laredo; Dalia Pardo Garcia, applied arts and sciences major from Plainview; Monica Hernandez, general studies major from Perryton; Ilya Hohenstein, music major from Bolivia; and Dalila Velazco, Spanish major from Shamrock.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Mere Funaki Asenaca-Nagase, sports and exercise sciences major from Fiji; Jennifer Briones, health sciences major from Tulia; Jeremiah J. Carrasco, health sciences major from Plainview; Maliyah Mendoza, communication disorders major from Glenn Heights; Adriana Murillo, health sciences major from Snyder; Maritza Retana, health sciences major from Canyon; Oscar Marquez, sports and exercise science major from Amarillo; and Yanalthe Martinez, nursing major from Amarillo.

A diverse student body, faculty and staff is a key principle of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

