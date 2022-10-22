Rex Orange County Allegations

Alexander James O’Connor is known as the English musician, Rex Orange County. Born in Grayshott, United Kingdom, the artist rose to fame in 2017 after being featured multiple times on Tyler the Creator’s “Flower Boy” album. Shortly after being featured on “Flower Boy,” O’Connor gained views on his debut single, “Best Friend.”

The 24-year-old originally began releasing music in 2017 and currently has four studio albums with two top ten hits, “Pony” and “Who Cares?”. O’Connor has recently been going on tours for his albums and has been on at least two international tours. However, O’Connor’s 2021 tour in the United Kingdom holds a connection to the allegations against him.

On Oct. 10, 2022, O’Connor appeared at Southwark Crown Court and was charged with six counts of sexual assault. As the woman is unnamed now, she alleges that O’Connor assaulted her twice in London’s West End. The first assault was on June 1, 2021, in a taxi and three more times on June 2, 2021, in O’Connor’s home.

“O’Connor is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” said a representative for O’Connor. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

As O’Connor was surprised by the allegations, he pleaded not guilty on all counts. He was released on unconditional bail, meaning the court believed O’Connor was not a danger to society. Jan. 3, 2023, has been set as the trial date.

In July 2022, O’Connor announced he was canceling the remaining part of the 2022 tour, which was set in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” O’Connor mentioned that the canceled tour would allow him to “spend some time at home.”

“This is the last thing I want to do,” O’Connor wrote on social media announcing the tour is canceled. “I love touring, and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as possible.”

While the case is ongoing, there is not much to perceive. Authorities will release more information towards the beginning of 2023, it is essential not to shadow the victim due to the artist’s fame.