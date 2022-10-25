WT Alumni to Volunteer with Faith City Mission

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University alumni will help feed homeless people during a Nov. 3 volunteer night.

The Serve with the Herd event will allow Buffs to serve dinner to clients at Faith City Mission, 600 N. Tyler St. in Amarillo.

Interested WT alumni can register by Nov. 2 by clicking here or calling the WT Alumni Association at 806-651-2317.

“Faith City Mission provides a sense of belonging to those who step through its doors, and the WT Alumni Association wants to join in showing that love and support to those who are in need,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “People grow closer together when they serve together, so we expect that this will be a memorable evening for WT Alumni.”

Hannah Burton, Faith City donor relations coordinator, said the mission has volunteer opportunities in its dining room from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, as well as clerical opportunities from noon to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“When you walk in the shoes of another who is tired, broken, lost, fearful, and hurting, you may realize that at the heart of it all, we all have the same needs. We all want to feel loved, cared for and safe,” Burton said. “Part of that process is through our wonderful volunteers, who help us bridge the gap in resources for our guests.”

Following their volunteer service, WT alumni will enjoy dinner together.

Volunteers largely will come from the Amarillo/Canyon chapter of the WT Alumni Association.

Active alumni can help foster pride in the University, build and enrich relationships among themselves, and create opportunities for lifelong engagement among the University, alumni and community.

WT graduates also may take part in the WT Alumni Scholars program, which allows alumni to recommend WT admission for up to five potential students per admission cycle from any high school or community college.

Engaged alumni and responsiveness to the region’s needs both are crucial parts of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $110 million.