It’s time for HALLOWEEN to END

Halloween is coming up, and with that, comes A series of now thirteen films with the release of Halloween Ends on October 13th, 2022. With this new film, it has become even more apparent that 45 years later, history continues to repeat itself, and now it’s time to let this series die.

Halloween Ends opened to not even divisive reception between critics and audiences alike, but almost unanimous disdain.

With a Rotten Tomato score currently sitting at 41% and a Metacritic score of 46, “Halloween Ends is more of a mercy killing than a glorious, cinematic redemption [for the previous film] …” says film critic, Candice McMillan, “more bitter than sweet, given the anticlimactic ending.”

What exactly is it? What is it about Halloween Ends that makes me say that it’s time for the series to meet its end? What exactly is the over-40-year-long pattern that just can’t seem to be broken?

