Leading+Opera+Star+to+Give+WT+Recital

CANYON, Texas — A world-renowned opera star will give a recital at West Texas A&M University while the University hosts a regional conference.

Greer Grimsley, a bass-baritone who’s one of the most respected interpreters of Richard Wagner’s works, will perform with pianist Keith Chambers at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community to see this world-class artist in the Texas Panhandle,” said Matthew Oglesby, associate lecturer in voice. “Typically, you would have to travel to New York or internationally to hear Greer Grimsley, but we are blessed that he made time to join us for this evening at WT and doubly blessed that Keith Chambers is joining him.”

Grimsley most recently performed the role of Wotan in 2019 in the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Der Ring ds Nibelungen.” He also has performed with San Francisco Opera, Dallas Opera, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Swedish Opera and elsewhere around the world.

Chambers, a nationally known opera conductor, will accompany Grimsley at the recital and also is helping prepare WT Opera for performances of “Postcard from Morocco” on Nov. 9, 11 and 13.

The recital will be held as WT hosts the Texoma regional conference of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. More than 600 attendees will participate in masterclasses, faculty artist presentations and vocal competitions from the high school level to post-graduate level.

Tickets to Grimsley and Chambers’ recital are $25 for general admission or $60 for a ticket and admission to a post-recital reception. Call 806-651-2840.

