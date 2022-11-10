Opinion: Track-by-track review of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”

The Prairie News is a student-led free press. All opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer and not those of WTAMU.

Taylor Swift released “Midnights” on Oct. 21, 2022. I will be doing a track-by-track review of “Midnights” and analyzing each song on the album in depth.

“Lavender Haze”

I liked this song, but I am biased because I am a fan of pop music. I like that Swift got into the expectations people have of her. If anyone is a Taylor Swift fan, you know she speaks a lot about her personal experiences. One of the lyrics, “one night or bride,” brings together people’s ideas of who Swift is, and how she lives her life.

The “Lavender Haze” seems to be the perfect romantic moment she has with the person she loves. She doesn’t want to think about anybody else. Despite the pop beats in the background, I think this song is an actual love song.

“Maroon”

This song’s for a lost lover. It sounds very different from “Lavender Haze” because it looks back at a past relationship. Despite the sadness, it has a very cozy feeling to it. Lyrics such as “you splashed wine into me” and “laughing with my feet in your lap” show Swift’s comfort with this past lover. The relationship did not work out, but while it was good, it was happy.

“Anti-Hero”

This song has an obvious pop beat, and Swift expresses the good and bad of her life. She looks into how she has struggled and managed her successes. The chorus, “It’s me Hi! I’m the problem, it’s me,” is catchy and has caught up on TikTok recently. She also looks into how people view her. Lyrics such as “covert narcissism I disguise as altruism” look into how some people think she is not as lovely as she seems.

“Snow On The Beach”

This song has a Christmas-like tune and it evokes the same coziness as “Lavender Haze,” but it is more of a ballad than a generic pop song. It features Lana Del Rey, known for her sad lyrics, but she adds a sweet sound to the music. “Like snow on the beach…” Del Rey’s sound adds beauty to this love song. I think it is one of my favorites on the album.

“You’re On Your Own, Kid”

This song is a nice one. It is about a relationship, but it also feels like it may be about Swift’s fame and how fame is a lonely road. After the chorus, we get a lovely sound as Swift repeats that she has worked hard to get where she is today. “I looked around in a blood-soaked gown, and I saw something they can’t take away,” which may be talking about the people that have tried to ruin Swift’s career or even her integrity.

“Midnight Rain”

“He wanted it comfortable; I wanted that pain.” Some relationships do not work out. I really like this song; it feels very heartfelt. Swift admits that the relationship did not work out because her partner and she had different aims and goals. This song teaches us that sometimes the time and the person are not right for us.

“Question…?”

This is a song for the conversations you might have with someone you are getting to know or even someone you are dating. “Did you leave her house in the middle of the night?” Swift wants to learn what kind of person the guy she is with is. She doesn’t want another failed relationship.

“Vigilante Shit”

This song feels like a hip-hop beat. Swift is cool in this song. “Don’t get sad, get even” reminds me of the songs on the “Reputation” album.

“Bejeweled”

This is a pop beat. “Putting someone first only works when you’re in their top five.” Swift centralizes herself because she cares about herself, not that she is on someone’s arm and if she is their wife or girlfriend.

“Labyrinth”

Swift looks into the confusing feelings around falling in love and how afraid she is of falling in love. She doesn’t want to have to break up with this person and wants to enjoy all the emotions without being afraid. “Uh oh, I’m falling in love.”

“Karma”

I love this song. This is another one of my favorites on the album. “And I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn’t know what I mean.” I think this is a good song to dance to, and I have seen people do this on TikTok as well.

“Sweet Nothing”

“I find myself running home to your sweet nothings” This partner may not have taken Swift seriously.

“Mastermind”

As the last song on the album, it finalizes everything with another sweet love song. It differs from “Lavender Haze” because it explores the great chemistry within this new relationship. It explores the exciting nature of a new relationship. “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail” Swift talks of having intentions to date someone because she wants to find love and wants it to go well.

I loved this album. I would give it a four on a scale of one to five. The album could have been more experimental to make it more exciting for listeners, but overall it was a good listen.