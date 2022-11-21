Melanie Garcia Melanie Garcia

Celebrations during F1RSTGEN week

F1RSTGEN week was hosted by F1RSTGEN, a student-led organization. This event began on Nov. 7 and ran through Nov. 11, with various entertainment and fun.

On Monday, Nov. 7, F1RSTGEN held an informational table in the Jack B. Kelly commons area. Students had the opportunity to learn more about F1RSTGEN and how to be more involved with the group.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, F1RSTGEN had a special event for First-Generation students and anyone else that wanted to attend. Students had the opportunity to dress formally for the Yule Ball. The banquet honored First-Gen students, faculty and staff. The students had a nice dinner, awards were given and danced till the night ended.

Yadhira Avalos,public relations officer said “The importance I see that First-Gen brings to the University is definitely helping students to really get out there and really get involved on campus.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 F1RSTGEN originally planned a resource panel with study abroad, McNair scholars and AmeriCorps in The Legends Club. But instead, the organization held a support group for the first-generation Students.

On Thursday,Nov. 10, F1RSTGEN held a game night in the Activity Center. Students played video games, pool, ping pong and air hockey. Students bonded while playing these games and made new connections.

Ending the week on Friday, Nov. 11, F1STGEN held an open mic session in the JBK. Students sang karaoke, danced and ended the week with a smile.