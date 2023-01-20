WT+School+of+Music+Professors+in+Spotlight+in+Jan.+27+Recital

CANYON, Texas — Professors in West Texas A&M University’s School of Music will take the stage Jan. 27 to demonstrate to current and future students, among others, that they practice what they preach.

The annual Faculty Grand Recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

The recital—which will feature performances of various musical styles and genres by School of Music faculty members—is the culmination of WT’s Music Career Day.

“This is a day of activities in which prospective music majors and their families learn about opportunities that exist in the music industry and how WT’s School of Music prepares the musicians of the future,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents’ Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “After hearing about the university, its admissions process, financial aid opportunities and campus life, students participate in an ensemble rehearsal and perform a scholarship audition.”

Among the scheduled performances at the concert, which is open to the public, are “Parle moi de ma mere” from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” featuring soprano and assistant professor of music Sarah Beckham-Turner, guest artist Hugo Vera and accompanist and instructor Mila Abbasova; “Cousins” by Herbert L. Clarke, featuring Dr. William Takacs, professor of music, on trumpet, Dr. John Shanks, assistant professor of music, on trombone, and Abbasova; selections from Darius Milhaud’s “Scaramouche” featuring pianists Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor of music, and Dr. Sarah Rushing, assistant professor of music; and “M’appari tutt amor” from “Martha” by Friedrich von Flotow, featuring tenor Matt Oglesby, associate lecturer in voice, and Abbasova.

For information, call 806-651-2840.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $115 million.