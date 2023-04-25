Student Government in Action: VP-Elect Zyna Juma

Student Government in Action is a feature series that focuses on the role and impact of student government in promoting leadership skills and engagement among students. The series highlights the experiences and achievements of student leaders who are actively involved in their student government and showcases how they have made a positive impact on the WT community through their leadership.

Zyna Juma is a junior majoring in political science. Juma was originally from New York and grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She moved to Amarillo during her freshman year of high school. Juma graduated from Randall High School and was a member of the National Honor Society as treasurer. When she visited West Texas A&M University, she knew this was the right university for her.

“When I visited the campus, I just loved how close everyone was, the community, and just how like convenient it was to go where I needed to go,” Juma said. “It was just a different experience. I like this university a lot; I don’t think I’m going to go anywhere else.”

Juma served as a senator for the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences and was a member of the Academic Affairs Committee for the past year and a half. As a result, Juma had the opportunity to create a peer mentorship program called The Exploration Connectivity and Togetherness mentorship program for the college. This program allows students who are first-time and incoming college students to connect with others.

“[This] just allows students to find themselves, you know, a better campus experience, if you will, because it is hard for a first-time incoming student to adjust to the new college life,” Juma said. “That peer mentorship program would not have happened if I was not in student government and got the opportunity and the right people in the right places.”

Juma called the mentorship program her most significant accomplishment as a senator.

“I believe the impact that it makes on students is super important, and I think that impact is really what I strive for,” Juma said. “I think regardless of where anyone stands, if someone is able to touch the lives of other people and improve their lives, in a way, I think that in itself is a success.”

In her upcoming role as vice president, Juma wants to continue her achievements and be able to make an impact on as many students as possible.

“I think we’ve been able to impact the lives of [as]many students as possible, and being able to allow students to see what [the] government can do for them,” Juma said. “That’s what I’m here to do advocating for the campus students’ needs in general.”

Juma and Student Body President-Elect Filiberto Avila will be inaugurated on April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Harrington Academic Hall in Amarillo.