Behind the major with Alison Sweeney: helping people with their rights

Alison Sweeney is a freshman working towards a bachelor of science while majoring in political science on a pre-law track at West Texas A&M University. Sweeney is from Klein and truly enjoys the steps she takes to pursue her degree.

Sweeney’s ideal career is to work as a lawyer specializing in immigration or environmental law.

“I’d like to work in constitutional immigration law or environmental law,” Sweeney said. “I also kind of want to be an in-house lawyer for a big tech company and do a lot of pro bono work, and if it all doesn’t work out, I’d work in agriculture law.”

Pursuing a career as a lawyer wasn’t Sweeney’s initial choice.

“I actually wanted to be a marine biologist when I was little, but then I found out that they don’t make a lot of money, so I was like, that’s not the best answer for a career,” Sweeney said. “I was thinking about what I am good at, and I realized I’m good at researching, gathering data and getting the right answer. Then I went to Girls State the summer after my junior year of high school, and it’s like a big government camp; you get nominated for it and sent to go there. I absolutely loved it and getting to go there. Politics is not for me, but I love the legal aspect of it because I really like helping people. I think that since I love philanthropy, it can only go so far. I just want to help people with understanding laws that hold them back or prevent them from doing certain things.”

One of Sweeney’s favorite parts about her major is getting the opportunity to be around people who are interested in the same things as her.

“I think my favorite part is that the people are really interesting,” Sweeney said. “I like being surrounded by people who want to do the same things as me because all my friends here are agriculture majors, but then when I go to class I get to be with people who have the same interests and goals as me.”

Sweeney came to WT unexpectedly.

“WT was actually my last choice after a bunch of research and making many Excel spreadsheets to compare all the universities that I was interested in; WT just felt right,” Sweeney said.

Since coming to WT, Sweeney has been able to gain leadership experience and have more freedom than when being in high school.

“I feel like I’ve only been here for such a short time, but I’ve been able to be really involved on campus and gain leadership experience,” Sweeney said. “I get to experience stuff that I haven’t been able to do previously, like when in high school. I like being able to meet people who have the same interests and get to know more people since I’m not from here.”

Sweeney’s favorite part of WT has been meeting and getting to know her sorority sisters within the Chi Omega sorority. Around campus, Sweeney is involved with the Attebury’s Honor Program and is a freshman senator for the Student Government Association. Aside from academics, Sweeney enjoys reading, trying new places to eat with her friends, going to museums and hiking.

Sweeney believes you should attend a university that feels right to you as an individual.

“When pursuing your college, don’t think about prestige because that will hold you back,” Sweeney said. “Just think about where it feels right for you and where you think you’ll succeed.”