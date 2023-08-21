Welcome and ¡Bienvenidos! — A New Semester, A New Legacy

Dear Buffaloes,

Welcome and ¡bienvenidos! It is with great honor and pride that I extend my warmest greetings to you all. My name is Filiberto “Fili” Avila, and I am truly excited to serve as your student body president this year. Together, we embark on a journey of “Juntos, creating a new legacy.”

The start of this semester marks not only the beginning of classes but also the opportunity to create new

connections, embrace fresh challenges, and grow as individuals. The best advice I was given at WT was to “find a way to impact this university.” Now, I share the same advice with you all: find your passion, your skill, and your niche to impact WT and those around you. This university is more than just a place of education; it is a community that thrives on collaboration, diversity, and shared dreams.

I challenge each of you to make full use of the resources our campus provides. Alongside the numerous student organizations and programs WT has, the Student Government aims to do our part in making your college experience a successful one.

One of my obligations as student body president is to be your voice in spaces where not many students have the opportunity to be in. If you ever have questions, concerns, or ideas to share, our office door is always open for you. Come visit us inside the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership (OSEL) located in JBK Suite 103 and keep up with us on social media (@wtamusga). I am committed to serving you to the best of my ability to help you succeed at WT.

In the midst of challenges and aspirations, remember that WT is a place where dreams come to life. It is a place where generational barriers are transformed, and new legacies are formed. Es un lugar donde se transforman las barreras generacionales y se forman nuevos legados. Many minds are shaped within these halls, which I consider a second home, and I hope you will too. The heart of our university beats with the collective spirit of our students, faculty, and staff—a spirit that defines the uniqueness of WT.

I extend my gratitude to each one of you for choosing West Texas A&M University as your educational

journey’s backdrop. Thank you for entrusting us with your dreams and aspirations. And as always, Go Buffs!

Suerte y un abrazo,

Filiberto Avila, Student Body President

West Texas A&M University