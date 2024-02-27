Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Opinion Essay

Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address

Jo Early, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 27, 2024
Bryson Ramage

West Texas A&M University’s student body president, Filiberto Avila, presented the State of the Student Body Address on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall. Avila’s address presented the Student Government Association (SGA)’s long-term goals, recognized its members and office team and listed the current administration’s achievements, including collaborations with the Counseling Office, Greek Life, and F1RSTGEN and efforts to establish The Market on Tierra Blanca Street, a community food bank.

“[The Market on Tierra Blanca Street] had a soft launch back in November, with the grand opening happening in January,” Avila said. “And so far, we have been able to help a large amount of community members as well as WT students, which is really important for us to be able to keep those students in mind.”

SGA’s legislative branch launched a higher education review to help students understand how state laws impact their education. The branch is currently pursuing early registration for nationally competitive agricultural teams.

“The chairman for the Internal Affairs Committee has done a great job in gathering information to present to the other senators for us to be able to help students; maybe explain why their FAFSA is taking forever, or why different policies in Texas are – at a federal level – [affecting] us so it’s very important for us to be well informed and gather information.”

SGA’s judicial branch oversees student elections and can help students dispute campus parking tickets.

“Starting this semester, up to this day, we had 40 parking appeals, which shows that students are aware of their rights, and we want to continue that,” Avila said. “However, based on the information that I just gathered last week, the week of Feb. 19 . . . UPD gave over 250 parking citations. So, this is just a reminder, make sure . . . that you parked between the lines.”

The Student Senate currently has vacant seats; students can apply to fill them on BuffLink. Elections for next semester will be announced soon.

“We’re very accessible,” Avila said. “We want to know what you guys think; we want to be able to make sure that we represent you well. And so just always carrying that message is very important for me.”

The SGA office is in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, Room 102 across from the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. Senate meetings are open students and occur Mondays at 4:30 p.m. in the Senate Chamber.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
The VHAC rock climbing tower is 40 feet tall and has paths for both amateurs and experts.
Culture. Climbing. Bucky? Prize challenges at WT
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
How WT celebrates Valentines day
How WT celebrates Valentine's day
Left to right: Janel Pineda and Sara Uribe. Photo by 1910 PR.
Different Identities, One Language: Spanish Program brings Latinx poets to WT
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
More in News
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
WT School of Music invited to perform at TMEA showcase
WT School of Music invited to perform at TMEA showcase
Student Organization Spotlight: Spectrum WT
Student Organization Spotlight: Spectrum WT
Celebrating the Lunar New Year at WT
Celebrating the Lunar New Year at WT
Wendler updates textbook plan: no cost for core
Wendler updates textbook plan: no cost for core
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 29
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 29
More in Showcase
Ask the Professor: Edward Truitt
Ask the Professor: Edward Truitt
Behind the Major with Brittni Rufus: getting others back into their routine
Behind the Major with Brittni Rufus: getting others back into their routine
Extraordinary Buffs Episode 1: Bentli VeneKlasen
Extraordinary Buffs Episode 1: Bentli VeneKlasen
Ask the Professor: Dr. Nick Gerlich
Ask the Professor: Dr. Nick Gerlich
Beyond The 9-to-5 with Professor Sarah Beckham-Turner
Beyond The 9-to-5 with Professor Sarah Beckham-Turner
Behind the major with Brynne Wright: a woman in stem
Behind the major with Brynne Wright: a woman in stem
About the Contributors
Jo Early, Editor-in-Chief
Hello, my name is Jo Early and I am a senior digital communication & media major from Amarillo. I transferred from Amarillo College in Spring 2023 and began working as editor-in-chief in Fall 2023. I want to inform the West Texas A&M Community and spotlight student resources. In the future, I hope to work for NPR.
Bryson Ramage, Audio and Video Editor
I'm Bryson Ramage, pursuing a degree in digital media & communication at West Texas A&M University. Following my graduation in May 2024, I aspire to enter the field of funeral directing and embalming.
Opinion Essay
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *