Welcome and ¡Bienvenidos! — A Fresh Start, A Continuation of Legacy

Dear Buffaloes,

¡Bienvenidos de nuevo y bienvenidos a los nuevos! With great enthusiasm, I extend a warm welcome back to our returning students and an equally spirited greeting to those joining our WT family for the first time. I am Filiberto “Fili” Avila, your Student Body President, and I am thrilled to kick off the 2024 spring semester with each and every one of you.

To our returning students, welcome back! Your presence and contributions have been vital in shaping the vibrant community we have become. As we reunite, let’s carry forward the camaraderie and shared spirit that make our community exceptional.

To our new students, ¡bienvenidos! Whether you’re stepping onto campus for the first time or transferring to embrace a new chapter, I am delighted to welcome you to the Buff family. Embrace the opportunities that await and know that your unique perspectives enrich our university.

As we embark on this semester together, let’s continue the journey we’ve begun—“Juntos, creating a new legacy.” Each of you plays a crucial role in shaping the collective story of WT. Find your place, discover your passions, and let your unique contributions resonate across our extended community. Cada uno de ustedes juega un papel crucial en dar forma a la historia colectiva de WT. Encuentren su lugar, descubran sus pasiones y permitan que sus contribuciones únicas resuenen en toda nuestra comunidad extendida.

Our campus is alive with possibilities, from diverse student organizations to enriching programs. Alongside the numerous student organizations and programs WT has, the Student Government aims to do our part in making your college experience a successful one.

As your student body president, I am here to be your voice, your advocate, and your partner in making this university the best it can be. Whether you have questions, concerns, or innovative ideas, our office door is open for you. Visit us at the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership (OSEL) in JBK Suite 103 and stay connected with us on social media (@wtamusga). I am committed to serving you to the best of my ability to ensure your success at WT.

Thank you for entrusting us with your dreams, aspirations, and the privilege of being part of your educational journey. As always, Go Buffs!

Suerte y un abrazo,

Filiberto Avila, Student Body President

West Texas A&M University