¡Viva la herencia hispana! – 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month

Estimada familia universitaria:

As we come together to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, I am deeply honored to be here at this extraordinary Hispanic Serving Institution, where culture, heritage, and education come together to offer us all a truly exceptional and transformative educational experience.

Hispanic Heritage Month holds immense significance for our Buffalo Family. It is a time when we come together to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures, histories, and traditions that make up the Hispanic/Latinx identity. It is a time when we pay tribute to the countless contributions of the Hispanic/Latinx community to this nation—and specially, to our local community. But more than that, it is a time when we reaffirm our commitment to preserving and sharing the Hispanic/Latinx heritage with future generations. Reconozcamos que estamos parados sobre los hombros de gigantes, y es nuestra responsabilidad llevar adelante su legado.

This month, let us also reflect on the importance of higher education in preserving the Hispanic/Latinx heritage and empowering the community. Our institution is a beacon of hope, a place where dreams are nurtured, and opportunities are created. It is a place where we can learn from the past, understand the present, and shape the future—juntos.

Regardless of your identity, I encourage each of you to take an active role in the festivities and events planned throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Let us showcase our culture through music, art, dance, and storytelling. Pero recordemos también que la celebración de nuestra herencia no se limita a un solo mes. Es un viaje de toda la vida, un compromiso constante de honrar nuestras raíces y compartir nuestra cultura con el mundo.

As your Student Body President, I am committed to supporting and amplifying your voices, your stories, and your dreams. Juntos, we will continue to build a stronger community that celebrates and embraces the power of our heritage.

Así que acompáñenme en este viaje de celebración, reflexión y crecimiento con corazones y mentes abiertas. Juntos, haremos de este Mes de la Herencia Hispana un tiempo de alegría, aprendizaje y unidad. Thank you for being a part of our HSI family, and may this month be filled with pride, purpose, and passion.

¡Adelante siempre, juntos siempre!

Filiberto Avila, Presidente del cuerpo estudiantil

West Texas A&M University