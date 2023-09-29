Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

WT Forensics Team Competes in Hill Country Swing

1910 PRSeptember 29, 2023
Forensics+team+members+Isaac+Doty%2C+from+left%2C+Willa+Brackin%2C+Abigail+Stilwell%2C+Alejandro+Mata+and+Ellie+Lollar-Scott+earned+high+honors+at+the+recent+Hill+Country+Swing+speech+tournament+in+San+Marcos.
Forensics team members Isaac Doty, from left, Willa Brackin, Abigail Stilwell, Alejandro Mata and Ellie Lollar-Scott earned high honors at the recent Hill Country Swing speech tournament in San Marcos.

CANYON, Texas—The West Texas A&M University forensics team took home several awards as part of the Hill Country Swing, two days of tournaments held in San Marcos.

The team tied for third overall in team sweepstakes in the first tournament, held Sept. 23 at Texas State University.

Isaac Doty, a senior sociology major from Lubbock, placed third in communication analysis. Alejandro Mata, a senior political science major from Hereford, placed third in persuasion with a speech based off his McNair Scholar research on code switching in forensics, and Abigail Stilwell, a senior psychology major from Henrietta, placed fifth in persuasion. Willa Brackin, a freshman digital communication and media major from Thicket, placed fifth in program oral interpretation.

The team took second place overall in the second tournament, held Sept. 24 at Texas State and hosted by the University of Texas.

Doty won communication analysis in the UT tournament and placed fifth in extemporaneous speaking, in which Mata reached the finals. Doty also earned fifth place in informative speaking. Stilwell and Mata placed first and second in persuasion. Brackin took sixth in program oral interpretation, and Stilwell and Mata placed third and fourth, respectively, in prose. Ellie Lollar-Scott, a freshman theatre performance major from Amarillo, also competed both days in informative speaking and prose.

“The team is off to a great start this season,” said Dr. Kelsey Abele, director of the forensics team and assistant professor of communication studies. “The first tournament is always an adventure because we’re so early in the process of learning what makes a speech tick and looking forward to revisions for the next trip.”

The team—housed in the Department of Communication in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities—will help host two major events on campus this fall: a special forensics-team-focused reunion during WT’s Homecoming on Oct. 14 and the annual Guy P. Yates high school tournament from Oct. 20 to 21.

The WT Forensics Team offers opportunities for students to exhibit outstanding abilities and accomplishments, one of the key principles of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Press Releases
John Marmaduke, former Hastings CEO, speaks at the grand opening of the newly renamed Marmaduke Internet Innovation Center on the campus of West Texas A&M University.
WT Technology Center Renamed for Marmaduke Family
West Texas A&M Universitys meat judging team took reserve champion honors at the Eastern National Meat Judging Contest in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Team members and coaches include, back from left, Dr. Loni Lucherk, Megan Miller, Parker Franz, Caleb Olfers, Ryan Heightschmidt and Colt Edrington; and, front from left, Noah Harrell, Juan Carlos Buentello, Mikayla Hudnall, Madison Colvin, Elijah Mathis, Payton Ownbey, Bryce Hutson and Megan Eckhardt.
WT Meat Judging Team Earns Top Honors at National Competition
Elisha Demerson, Victor McGee, Milton Smith and Dolores Neal Thompson will be honored Oct. 13 at West Texas A&M Universitys Celebration of Color.
Prominent WT Alumni to Be Honored at Celebration of Color During Homecoming Week
New Bassoon Professor—a WT Alum—Featured in WT Symphony Orchestra Concert
New Bassoon Professor—a WT Alum—Featured in WT Symphony Orchestra Concert
Becoming, a painting inspired by manipulated and sculpted bedsheets, is among the works by artist Katy George in her exhibition The Interconnected Landscape, opening Oct. 5 in West Texas A&M Universitys Dord Fitz Formal Art Gallery.
‘Interconnected Landscape’ Exhibition at WT Reflects on Peaks, Valleys of Life and Region
Former Microsoft Exec to Speak at WT Hispanic Heritage Month Event for Distinguished Lecture Series
Former Microsoft Exec to Speak at WT Hispanic Heritage Month Event for Distinguished Lecture Series
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *