WT Military and Veterans Services Earns Statewide Honor

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Office of Military and Veterans Services accepted a statewide award Oct. 23 ahead of extensive Veterans Day celebrations planned on campus.

WT was one of 21 Texas public institutions of higher education honored with the 2023 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month.

“Colleges and universities across Texas are dedicated to offering exceptional resources and educational support to our brave veterans as they pursue opportunities in higher education,” Abbott said. “I thank these institutions for their ongoing work to provide comprehensive services for student veterans and military-connected students. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families, and we will continue to help support their success so they can thrive here in Texas.”

WT’s office was one of 19 institutions receiving a gold award, which was accepted Oct. 23 in San Antonio by James Thompson, WT’s military and veteran services community coordinator.

“This award signifies WT’s commitment to its core values and mission. The emphasis on improving education, support and community reflects our dedication to those who have served our nation,” Thompson said. “This award showcases WT’s role as a leader in supporting education for our veterans, ensuring their successful transition from the military to academia and beyond.”

The award reflects the hard work and dedication of Thompson and Amy Criss, military and veterans benefits coordinator, said Shawn Fouts, senior director of campus community.

“James and Amy are unsung heroes and advocates for our military and veteran students and their beneficiaries,” Fouts said. “This award highlights their work to ensure the success of this unique student population.”

This is the first year that WT has earned this honor, according to the Texas Veterans Commission.

The award comes a few weeks before WT’s expanded Veterans Day celebrations on campus.

The University will partner with the City of Canyon for a community Veterans Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Veterans War Memorial on the WT campus.

The celebration will include remarks from Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, director of the Amarillo VA Healthcare System. Gonzalez is a retired colonel from the U.S. Army who previously served as deputy director and chief of staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

The event also is scheduled to include a flyover by the 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon Air Force Base, and free hot dogs and Buffalo cookies will be served.

Additional activities will be announced soon.

WT currently serves nearly 600 military and veteran students, offering access to a variety of educational benefits programs for them and their dependents.

WT’s goal to be a leading institution in the United States for enrolling military personnel is a key metric in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.