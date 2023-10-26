WT Arts Briefs: Chasely Matmanivong Exhibition, Harrington String Quartet, Horn Choir

CANYON, Texas — As fall starts making its presence known, the arts at West Texas A&M University are vibrant as the changing leaves. Here’s a look at several major arts events scheduled over the next week.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World .

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.

Chasely Matmanivong

A student artist examines family history through a mélange of artistic mediums in a new exhibition opening Nov. 2 at West Texas A&M University.

Chasely Matmanivong, a graduate student in fine arts with an emphasis in painting and photography from Montgomery, Alabama, will open “Things Are Closer Than They Appear” on Nov. 2 in the Dord Fitz Formal Art Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

The exhibition will be on view through Dec. 2. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

“My work investigates the themes of identity, nationality and place. It draws on the theories of spiritism and animism, and on the history of Laotian traditions and culture through the incorporation of found objects and family photographs of my heritage,” Matmanivong said. “To visualize my own rediscovery of my family’s diverse past and present, I use a broad selection of media, and through my synthesis of diverse materials, I create new worlds where I belong can finally belong. I am hoping that others who feel that they are torn between two worlds can feel a sense of connectedness.”

Matmanivong combines painting, photographs and assemblage to make pieces that address her family history, said Jon Revett, WT art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts.

“A fishing lure or a distorted cyanotype may represent her father, or a boat silhouette becomes a symbol of his immigration from Loas. A piece of fabric becomes her grandmother. She combines these things in what she calls ‘spirit houses,’ which are either works on canvas or installations arranged within frames mounted to the wall,” Revett said. “We are proud of her original approach to art making because it matches her diverse background along with the multidisciplinary emphasis of the art program.”

Fitz Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment Fridays and Saturdays. Email [email protected] .

Harrington String Quartet

The Harrington String Quartet, WT’s Grammy-nominated string ensemble, will open its 2023-24 season with its Nov. 3 concert, titled “Ravishing.”

The performance, set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the WT campus in Canyon, will feature Franz Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden,” one of the most famous string quartets ever composed.

The concert will open with three short pieces by Swiss-American composer Ernest Bloch and a recently rediscovered quartet by French composer Ermend Bonnal.

“This is a program of contrasts,” said Rositza Jekova-Goza, violin. “We’re exploring the range of the human condition all season, and here, we go from youth to death between Bonnal and Schubert’s works.”

Single tickets are $20; season packages are $50 each. Buff Gold cardholders get one free ticket per concert. Tickets will be available at showtix4u.com , in the School of Music office or at the door. For information, call 806-651-2840.

The quartet includes, in addition to Jekova-Goza, Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin; Vesselin Todorov, viola; and Emmanuel Lopez, cello. Each are lecturers in WT’s School of Music , as well; Lopez also is a Periman Distinguished Artist.

HSQ was established by a generous gift from the late Sybil B. Harrington to benefit the Panhandle community. From its founding in 1981, the quartet has brought stellar credentials and a refined sense of ensemble and musical integrity to performances across the nation and internationally.

HSQ’s collaborative recording with the Phoenix Chorale, “Northern Lights,” was distinguished as iTunes’s Best Classical Vocal Album of 2012. In 2005, the quartet also released a Grammy-nominated album of works by American composer Daniel McCarthy on the Albany Records label.

WT Horn Choir

The WT Horn Choir will perform tributes to bravery, splendor and adventure during its fall concert.

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

The ensemble will perform “Academic Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms, “Huron Carol” and “Wexford Carol” by James Naigus, the theme from “Jurassic Park” by John Williams, “Nacthgesang im Walde” by Franz Schubert and “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” by Richard Wagner.

“All of these compositions offer a beautiful, harmonious resonance, offering listeners tales of heroism and beauty,” said Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi, professor of music.

Ensemble members include Jorge Lopez, a junior music education major from Roma; Norrin Hodgson, a senior music education major from Odessa, Priscilla Sosa, a freshman music major from Tyler; Carlie Marcotte, a senior music education major from Lewisville; Noah Reanu, a senior music education major rom Odessa; Seth Meason, a junior music education major from Amarillo; Luke Rodriguez, a senior music major from Midland; Chris Santiago, a junior music education major from Odessa; Robert Prentice, a community member from Amarillo; Sada Munoz, a freshman music education from Levelland; Ashlynn Albaugh, a freshman equine industry and business major from Odessa; Kinslea Blau, a sophomore music education major from Odessa; Fredd Davila, a freshman music major from Pampa; Kevin Olivas, a freshman music major from Amarillo; Dorothy Estridge, a freshman music major from Fritch; Elliott Lewis, a freshman music education major from College Station; Grace Lindauer, a graduate student in music from Keller; and Roy Brown, a sophomore agriculture major from Menard.

The concert is free and open to the public. For information, call 806-651-2840.