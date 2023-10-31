Since 1919

WT Alumni Association to Host Events in San Antonio, Austin

Chip ChandlerOctober 31, 2023
CANYON, Texas — Buffs from South Central Texas are invited to attend a pair of upcoming events hosted by West Texas A&M University.

The WT Alumni Association will host graduates and friends at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Wrapitude, 23210 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in San Antonio, then at 4 p.m. at the home of Debbie Farnum in Austin’s Onion Creek neighborhood. The address will be provided to those who RSVP.

Farnum is president of the WT Alumni Association board of directors.

To RSVP, visit here: wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6XLckHlyX9WO7au.

“We are so excited to meet up with our fellow Buffs in the heart of Texas,” said Ronnie Hall, Alumni Association executive director. “It’s always a great time to catch up and hear what’s going on in their lives since graduating, and we look forward to hearing their ideas for other ways we can connect with alumni.”

Cost is $10 for the San Antonio event, including food and drinks. Admission is free for the Austin event.

For information, call 806-651-2311 or visit BuffAlum.com.

Maintaining strong community ties is a component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.
