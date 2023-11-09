WT Personnel News: Rogers Award, New Hires, More

CANYON, Texas — Here’s a roundup of recent news about West Texas A&M University faculty and staff.

Dr. Elizabeth Rogers , assistant professor of counseling in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences , was presented the 2023 John Shirley Advocacy Award from the Texas Counseling Association at the association’s Nov. 1-3 Professional Growth Conference in Houston.

The John Shirley Advocacy Award recognizes an individual or community organization for excellence in legislative advocacy efforts.

Rogers has served as president of the West Texas Counseling Association and is president-elect of the Texas School Counseling Association. She serves as the TCA’s policy liaison to the State Board of Educator Certification.

•••

Christina Cahillane , a 2009 and 2010 graduate, is WT’s new executive director of communications for Enrollment Management.

Cahillane, who previously was a marketer for the academic departments, returned to WT after more than a decade in sales and marketing.

In her new role, Cahillane will focus on elevating marketing and communication efforts in support of new student recruitment.

•••

Lizette Calzada recently started as a major gift officer in WT’s Office for Philanthropy and External Relations.

Calzada, who previously worked in WT Athletics as assistant athletic director for ticket operations, was raised in Plainview and earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Wayland Baptist University in 2017 followed by a master’s in sports management from Texas Tech in 2020.

Calzada joins a team of major gift officers who manage fundraising efforts with donors and prospective donors.

•••

KyLeah Frazier , a 2022 WT graduate, recently began as the communication and community outreach specialist in the Office of the President.

Frazier, previously a reporter for NewsChannel 10, is no stranger to the Panhandle, growing up just down the road in Lubbock.

In her position, she will provide the overall organization and administrative support of the communication and community outreach initiative within the President’s Office including projects, social media management, and communication production.

•••

Dr. Shawn Fouts is WT’s new director of residential living, in addition to continuing as senior director of campus community.

Fouts, who previously served as associate director of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, returned to WT in October 2022 as the senior director of campus community and after having worked at Amarillo College and in private coaching/consulting practice.

Returning to WT, Fouts oversaw the JBK, Military and Veteran Services, Thunder Vision, and Kids Kollege.

Fouts earned a bachelor’s in religion in 1994 from MidAmerica Nazarene University and an Ed.D. in higher education administration in 2005 from Texas Tech University.

•••

Brenda Keith recently was named executive director of the Office of College Access and Academic Enrichment Programs in the Office of Student Affairs.

Keith previously served as director of WT’s Upward Bound programs and has served in various roles at WT for more than 20 years.

Keith earned her bachelor’s in organizational management and a master’s in organizational leadership from Lubbock Christian University.

In her new role, Keith provides leadership in strategic planning and direction for the Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math and Science, College Talent Search, and College Assistance Migrant Program.

•••

Amanda Lawson, formerly assistant director for new student and transfer orientation, recently was named senior director for orientation and academic success.

Lawson, who has worked at WT since 2010, earned her bachelor’s in history and English in 2013 from WT, then her master’s in interdisciplinary studies in 2015.

In her new role, Lawson provides leadership and strategic planning for Orientation Programs, Buff Branding, Start Strong Programs, Family Weekend, Tutoring, Supplemental Instruction, and Testing.

•••

Steven McLean is WT’s new director of Sponsored Research Services.

McLean, who previously worked at WT for more than a decade in the office, has spent the last two years doing grant proposal administration for the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a Certified Research Administrator.

SRS supports WT faculty as they seek external funding for research projects, providing guidance in proposal development and submission, and further assistance in project management.

McLean earned his bachelor’s in speech communication in 1984 and his master’s in communication studies in 1986 from Texas Tech University.

•••

Carlo Vazquez recently began his duties as unit director for SSC at WT.

Vazquez came to WT from the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, where he was vice president and chief facilities officer. Prior to that, he served as assistant director for research support and operations at the University of Texas at El Paso and facilities services general manager at the Universidad de Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico.

Vazquez has served as the plant engineer for ACEREX, a joint venture with Worthington Industries, Inc., and Hylsamex, Mexico’s second-largest steel manufacturer. Vazquez also has served in various leadership positions at the maintenance and operations departments for several private companies.

Vazquez earned his bachelor of science in electronics and automation engineering from the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, a master’s degree in business administration from UTEP, and a graduate certificate in quality and innovation in services from UDEM. Additionally, he holds a certified energy manager license from the Association of Energy Engineers.

SSC Services for Education is a third-party contract facility services provider for the Texas A&M University System. Since 2013, SSC has provided all maintenance, custodial and grounds work at WT and have assisted with campus construction project management.

•••

