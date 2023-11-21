Since 1919

Students involved in Greek life at WT learn leadership and teamwork

Filiberto Avila, ContributorNovember 21, 2023
Members of WT’s Delta Zeta. (Photo courtesy of Lexy Gomez)

West Texas A&M University is home to many Greek organizations. Greek organizations, commonly known as fraternities and sororities, are social groups at colleges known for their structured recruitment, rituals, emphasis on lifelong connections, philanthropic efforts and occasionally communal housing. In contrast, regular student organizations encompass a broader range of interests and typically have a more open membership structure.

These organizations have long been associated with social activities and a sense of camaraderie; but for the students who go through the rush process and become members, Greek life offers much more than that.

Students who are part of Greek organizations receive leadership opportunities. These experiences, ranging from serving as chapter presidents and event organizers to managing budgets and philanthropic initiatives, provide valuable lessons in leadership and teamwork.

Gracie Oates, a junior majoring in agricultural media and communication and a member of the Chi Omega sorority, says Greek life has given her opportunities to serve.

“[Chi Omega] represent[s] Make-a-Wish North Texas, so that’s our philanthropy that we work towards throughout the year and that’s one of our founding purposes and something that we’re very passionate about,” Oates said. “We are all very passionate about scholarship, community service and leadership development.”

Lexy Gomez, a junior digital communication and media major and vice president for philanthropy with Delta Zeta, said the organization has helped her get involved on and off campus.

“In Delta Zeta we really we have a lot of values that we hold to a high standard,” Gomez said. “We care about generosity in our community, we care about involvement not only on campus but in our communities as well.”

Mentorship within Greek life plays an essential role in the personal and professional development of its members. Newer members are actively encouraged by senior members to connect with older members, recent graduates and alumni to gain authentic mentorship. This mentorship helps students gain the skills and guidance necessary for success in the real world.

“Mentorship is a huge part of our organization and most Greek organizations actually,” Tucker Gattis, a graduate student in public administration and member of Lambda Chi Alpha, said. “It is one of the primary tenants of what we call ‘new member education,’ which is how we take students that we’ve recruited and take them through the initiation process.”

For Gomez, Greek life allows her to gain real-world experience before graduating and entering the workforce.

“To experience real life before you get to real life, that’s kind of what it feels like,” Gomez said. “It’s a great way to get [experience] so whenever I go out into the real world, I’ll have the foundation because of Greek life and what it taught me.”

As Greek life maintains its presence at WT, Gattis, Gomez and Oates encourage students to give Greek life an opportunity, emphasizing its positive impact on personal success.

“I wouldn’t be as successful as I am if I wasn’t in Greek life,” Gomez said. “So, if anything, I would say you know for those that are interested or curious about it just give it a try I mean it doesn’t hurt.”

Students interested in learning more about Greek life at WT can contact the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership at 806-651-2313 or visit JBK 103. For more information on Greek life go to www.wtamu.edu/greeklife.
