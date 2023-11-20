WT Concert, Symphonic Bands to Give Free Performances Nov. 29

CANYON, Texas — Beloved classics and contemporary works are each on the bill for a night of music at West Texas A&M University.

The University’s Concert and Symphonic Bands will perform at 6 and 8 p.m. Nov. 29, respectively, in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

Both ensembles—comprised of music and non-music majors alike—will share works by iconic composers and modern masters.

The Concert Band—under the direction of Dr. Russ Teweleit, professor of music education—will perform “Folk Dances” by Dmitri Shostakovich, transcribed by H. Robert Reynolds; “Life Stream” by Frank Ticheli; “October” by Eric Whitacre; “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith; and “A Deep Reverberation Fills with Stars” by John Mackey.

The performance of “Inferno” will be dedicated to the composer, who recently died.

“A significant portion of his composing and arranging in his career has been focused on educational compositions for young musicians, many of which have become standards and standard-setting for music educators around the world to teach to their groups,” Teweleit said.

The Symphonic Band—under the direction of Don Lefevre, associate professor of music and director of bands—will perform “Passacaglia in Primary Colors” by Michael Daugherty; “Irish Tune from County Derry” by Percy Allridge Grainger; “The Frozen Cathedral” by Mackey; and Concerto for Wind Ensemble by Kevin Day.

A portion of the Symphonic Band’s concert is a preview of its upcoming 16th appearance at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in February.

Rosters for both bands are below.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.

Concert band roster

Flute

Sofia Robles, junior, San Antonio

Riley Spalding, freshman, Amarillo

Annelise Mora, freshman, Burleson

Gaby Morales, freshman, Wylie

Lilia Trayler, senior, Stratford

Claudia Itza, freshman, San Benito

Diana Larraga, junior, Garland

Abigail Wade, senior, Houston

Elena Moreno, junior, Amarillo

Isabel Hernandez, junior, Amarillo

Nadia Jeter, junior, Ocean Township, Utah

Jacob Gutierrez, sophomore, Farwell

Hannah Pollard, sophomore, Hagermon, New Mexico

Matthew Diaz, freshman, Amarillo

Kendyl Moore, freshman, Amarillo

William Donato Rodriguez, freshman, Amarillo

Rachel Snell, sophomore, Perryton

Oboe

Marissa Portillo, freshman, Lubbock

Joceylyn Morales, junior, Amarillo

Bassoon

Noah Reneau, senior, Amarillo

Bryan Rushin, freshman, Plainview

Clarinet

Xander Aleman, freshman, Plainview

Isla Taber, sophomore, Paris

Faith Powell, junior, Amarillo

Sydney Fishburn, senior, Spearman

Tristan Brunson, junior, Kosse

Kayla Cabrera, senior, Bedias

Jazmyn Mckeel, sophomore, Wylie

Jeran Nolen, junior, Stinnett

Hailey Ysaguirre, junior, Hereford

Bass Clarinet

Keely Burkahalter, sophomore, Hereford

Keller Martinez, freshman, Lubbock

Trinity Whorton, freshman, Haskell

Alto Saxophone

Emanuel Garcia, sophomore, Dumas

Dillon Martin, junior, Odessa

Michael Larson, freshman, Amarillo

Katie Aschoff, graduate student, David City, Nebraska

Nalyn Chanthakhoune, junior, Amarillo

Fernando Anguiano, sophomore, Spearman

Caleb Guerrero, freshman, Hereford

Tenor Saxophone

Zach Limb, senior, Midland

Caydee Burden, sophomore, Eureka, Kansas

Orlando Moreno, sophomore, Stratford

Baritone Saxophone

Winter Hartnett, freshman, Bryan

Coby Mount, junior, Midland

Trumpet

Nassir Reyes, senior, Shallowater

Connor Mclenny, junior, Amarillo

Diego Arias, sophomore, Amarillo

Jordan Bunn, senior, Tulia

Trey Ferguson, sophomore, Booker

Gisselle Martinez, freshman, Amarillo

Jack Sprague, sophomore, Amarillo

Andrew Mouw, freshman, Amarillo

Horn

Kinslea Blau, freshman, Odessa

Thomas Rodriguez, junior, Katy

Kevin Olivas, freshman, Amarillo

Priscilla Sosa, freshman, Tyler

Dorothy Estridge, freshman, Fritch

Sada Munoz, freshman, Levelland

Fredd Davila, freshman, Pampa

Morgan Crutchfield, freshman, Midland

Karen Flores, sophomore, Hereford

Trombone

Taylor Martindell, freshman, Amarillo

Alec Jung, junior, Midland

Cayden Chazarreta, freshman, Fort Worth

Gabriel Johnson, freshman, Lipan

Bass Trombone

Evan Perry, freshman, Bushland

Euphonium

Noah Portillo, junior, Lubbock

David Uribe, sophomore, Wheeler

James Selman, junior, Amarillo

Isaiah Nañez, sophomore, Dumas

Natalie Hernandez, junior, San Angelo

Zachary Blake, freshman, Wolfforth

Caleb O’Donnel, freshman, Amarillo

Thomas Lopez, junior, Canyon

Tuba

Michael Genera, freshman, El Paso

Matias Flores, freshman, Hale Center

Creed Nicholson, freshman, Amarillo

Chance Fox, sophomore, Bushland

Percussion

Brogan Lichte, senior, Littlefield

Brianne Adkins, freshman, Canyon

Lexi Baeza, freshman, Odessa

Haley Hunter, senior, Monahans

Hannah Metcalf, freshman, Joshua

Paden Mick, sophomore, Dimmit

JP O’Brien, sophomore, Anna

Madie Ray, freshman, Claude

Melinda Thomas, sophomore, Amarillo

Symphonic Band roster

Flute/Piccolo

Kyndahl Britton, senior, Pflugerville

Alejandra Mulgado, graduate student, Clovis, New Mexico

Erin Hinds, senior, Amarillo

Alex Lam, junior, Wylie

Rosie Mendoza, senior, Brenham

Oboe

Tobin Brooks, senior, Canyon

Abigail Hite, senior, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Marissa Portillo, freshman, Lubbock

English Horn

Emily Klein, senior, Amarillo

Bassoon

Daniel Gonzales, junior, Taylor

Katherine Clark, junior, Canyon

Contrabassoon

Michael Johnson, adjunct faculty, Amarillo

E-flat Clarinet

Joey Henriquez, senior, Arlington

B-flat Clarinet

Dayton Scholz, junior, Amarillo

Ethan Hughes, senior, Wichita Falls

Elias Medina, sophomore, Fort Worth

Mackenzie Stephenson, sophomore, Melissa

Grace Lindauer, graduate student, Fort Worth

Shawn Frausto, senior, Amarillo

Bass Clarinet

Kaitlyn Rubinksi, junior, Amarillo

Maddlyn Worley, senior, Amarillo

Zoe Stovall, junior, Amarillo

Soprano Saxophone

Braden Lefevre, graduate student, Canyon

Alto Saxophone

Joseph Fondren, freshman, Arlington

Tenor Saxophone

Maxwell Gray, senior, Tomball

Baritone Saxophone

Carter Rybarski, senior, Brenham

Trumpet

Emily Sotelo, graduate student, Greenwood

Jesse Chavez, junior, Porter

Aubyn Nall, junior, Canyon

Adam Johnson, junior, Springtown

Brayden York, junior, Odessa

Blake Livingston, graduate student, Amarillo

Horn

Seth Meason, sophomore, Amarillo

Luke Rodriquez, senior, Midland

Christopher Santiago, junior, Odessa

Elliot Lewis, freshman, College Station

Carlie Marcotte, senior, Lewisville

Roy Brown, freshman, Menard

Norrin Hodgson, senior, Odessa

Tenor Trombone

Spencer Owens, junior, Levelland

Korbin Cole, freshman, Pampa

Brayden Hebbel, senior, Amarillo

Cyrus Jackson, senior, Baytown

Bass Trombone

Gavin Poole, sophomore, Meridan

Brandon Trinh, junior, Frisco

Euphonium

Jack Montgomery, sophomore, College Station

Patrick Lucas, graduate student, Odessa

Maribel Rivas, freshman, Fort Worth

Gerardo Lara, graduate student, El Paso

Tuba

Lucas Martinez, senior, Lewisville

Wyatt Hayes, junior, McKinney

Double Bass

Ryan Evans, junior, Amarillo

Carson King

Piano/Celesta

Piper Fowler, junior, Amarillo

Organ/Piano

Caleb Hesse, senior, Bushland

Harp

Jennifer Miller, adjunct faculty, Amarillo

Percussion

Mason Rumsey, senior, Joshua

Hien Doan, senior, Amarillo

Chema Garcia, senior, Wellington

Colton Gallandat, junior, Joshua

Mason McWest, sophomore, Amarillo

Brandon Garcia, sophomore, Amarillo

Caleb Martin, graduate student, Plainview

Aidan Caballero, sophomore, Odessa

Payton Hayes, sophomore, Midland

Colton Leadingham, sophomore, Odessa

Drum Set

Tristan Mouw, senior, Amarillo