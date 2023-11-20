WT Concert, Symphonic Bands to Give Free Performances Nov. 29

CANYON, Texas — Beloved classics and contemporary works are each on the bill for a night of music at West Texas A&M University.
The University’s Concert and Symphonic Bands will perform at 6 and 8 p.m. Nov. 29, respectively, in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.
Both ensembles—comprised of music and non-music majors alike—will share works by iconic composers and modern masters.
The Concert Band—under the direction of Dr. Russ Teweleit, professor of music education—will perform “Folk Dances” by Dmitri Shostakovich, transcribed by H. Robert Reynolds; “Life Stream” by Frank Ticheli; “October” by Eric Whitacre; “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith; and “A Deep Reverberation Fills with Stars” by John Mackey.
The performance of “Inferno” will be dedicated to the composer, who recently died.
“A significant portion of his composing and arranging in his career has been focused on educational compositions for young musicians, many of which have become standards and standard-setting for music educators around the world to teach to their groups,” Teweleit said.
The Symphonic Band—under the direction of Don Lefevre, associate professor of music and director of bands—will perform “Passacaglia in Primary Colors” by Michael Daugherty; “Irish Tune from County Derry” by Percy Allridge Grainger; “The Frozen Cathedral” by Mackey; and Concerto for Wind Ensemble by Kevin Day.
A portion of the Symphonic Band’s concert is a preview of its upcoming 16th appearance at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in February.
Rosters for both bands are below.
Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.
Concert band roster
Flute
Sofia Robles, junior, San Antonio
Riley Spalding, freshman, Amarillo
Annelise Mora, freshman, Burleson
Gaby Morales, freshman, Wylie
Lilia Trayler, senior, Stratford
Claudia Itza, freshman, San Benito
Diana Larraga, junior, Garland
Abigail Wade, senior, Houston
Elena Moreno, junior, Amarillo
Isabel Hernandez, junior, Amarillo
Nadia Jeter, junior, Ocean Township, Utah
Jacob Gutierrez, sophomore, Farwell
Hannah Pollard, sophomore, Hagermon, New Mexico
Matthew Diaz, freshman, Amarillo
Kendyl Moore, freshman, Amarillo
William Donato Rodriguez, freshman, Amarillo
Rachel Snell, sophomore, Perryton
Oboe
Marissa Portillo, freshman, Lubbock
Joceylyn Morales, junior, Amarillo
Bassoon
Noah Reneau, senior, Amarillo
Bryan Rushin, freshman, Plainview
Clarinet
Xander Aleman, freshman, Plainview
Isla Taber, sophomore, Paris
Faith Powell, junior, Amarillo
Sydney Fishburn, senior, Spearman
Tristan Brunson, junior, Kosse
Kayla Cabrera, senior, Bedias
Jazmyn Mckeel, sophomore, Wylie
Jeran Nolen, junior, Stinnett
Hailey Ysaguirre, junior, Hereford
Bass Clarinet
Keely Burkahalter, sophomore, Hereford
Keller Martinez, freshman, Lubbock
Trinity Whorton, freshman, Haskell
Alto Saxophone
Emanuel Garcia, sophomore, Dumas
Dillon Martin, junior, Odessa
Michael Larson, freshman, Amarillo
Katie Aschoff, graduate student, David City, Nebraska
Nalyn Chanthakhoune, junior, Amarillo
Fernando Anguiano, sophomore, Spearman
Caleb Guerrero, freshman, Hereford
Tenor Saxophone
Zach Limb, senior, Midland
Caydee Burden, sophomore, Eureka, Kansas
Orlando Moreno, sophomore, Stratford
Baritone Saxophone
Winter Hartnett, freshman, Bryan
Coby Mount, junior, Midland
Trumpet
Nassir Reyes, senior, Shallowater
Connor Mclenny, junior, Amarillo
Diego Arias, sophomore, Amarillo
Jordan Bunn, senior, Tulia
Trey Ferguson, sophomore, Booker
Gisselle Martinez, freshman, Amarillo
Jack Sprague, sophomore, Amarillo
Andrew Mouw, freshman, Amarillo
Horn
Kinslea Blau, freshman, Odessa
Thomas Rodriguez, junior, Katy
Kevin Olivas, freshman, Amarillo
Priscilla Sosa, freshman, Tyler
Dorothy Estridge, freshman, Fritch
Sada Munoz, freshman, Levelland
Fredd Davila, freshman, Pampa
Morgan Crutchfield, freshman, Midland
Karen Flores, sophomore, Hereford
Trombone
Taylor Martindell, freshman, Amarillo
Alec Jung, junior, Midland
Cayden Chazarreta, freshman, Fort Worth
Gabriel Johnson, freshman, Lipan
Bass Trombone
Evan Perry, freshman, Bushland
Euphonium
Noah Portillo, junior, Lubbock
David Uribe, sophomore, Wheeler
James Selman, junior, Amarillo
Isaiah Nañez, sophomore, Dumas
Natalie Hernandez, junior, San Angelo
Zachary Blake, freshman, Wolfforth
Caleb O’Donnel, freshman, Amarillo
Thomas Lopez, junior, Canyon
Tuba
Michael Genera, freshman, El Paso
Matias Flores, freshman, Hale Center
Creed Nicholson, freshman, Amarillo
Chance Fox, sophomore, Bushland
Percussion
Brogan Lichte, senior, Littlefield
Brianne Adkins, freshman, Canyon
Lexi Baeza, freshman, Odessa
Haley Hunter, senior, Monahans
Hannah Metcalf, freshman, Joshua
Paden Mick, sophomore, Dimmit
JP O’Brien, sophomore, Anna
Madie Ray, freshman, Claude
Melinda Thomas, sophomore, Amarillo
Symphonic Band roster
Flute/Piccolo
Kyndahl Britton, senior, Pflugerville
Alejandra Mulgado, graduate student, Clovis, New Mexico
Erin Hinds, senior, Amarillo
Alex Lam, junior, Wylie
Rosie Mendoza, senior, Brenham
Oboe
Tobin Brooks, senior, Canyon
Abigail Hite, senior, Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Marissa Portillo, freshman, Lubbock
English Horn
Emily Klein, senior, Amarillo
Bassoon
Daniel Gonzales, junior, Taylor
Katherine Clark, junior, Canyon
Contrabassoon
Michael Johnson, adjunct faculty, Amarillo
E-flat Clarinet
Joey Henriquez, senior, Arlington
B-flat Clarinet
Dayton Scholz, junior, Amarillo
Ethan Hughes, senior, Wichita Falls
Elias Medina, sophomore, Fort Worth
Mackenzie Stephenson, sophomore, Melissa
Grace Lindauer, graduate student, Fort Worth
Shawn Frausto, senior, Amarillo
Bass Clarinet
Kaitlyn Rubinksi, junior, Amarillo
Maddlyn Worley, senior, Amarillo
Zoe Stovall, junior, Amarillo
Soprano Saxophone
Braden Lefevre, graduate student, Canyon
Alto Saxophone
Joseph Fondren, freshman, Arlington
Tenor Saxophone
Maxwell Gray, senior, Tomball
Baritone Saxophone
Carter Rybarski, senior, Brenham
Trumpet
Emily Sotelo, graduate student, Greenwood
Jesse Chavez, junior, Porter
Aubyn Nall, junior, Canyon
Adam Johnson, junior, Springtown
Brayden York, junior, Odessa
Blake Livingston, graduate student, Amarillo
Horn
Seth Meason, sophomore, Amarillo
Luke Rodriquez, senior, Midland
Christopher Santiago, junior, Odessa
Elliot Lewis, freshman, College Station
Carlie Marcotte, senior, Lewisville
Roy Brown, freshman, Menard
Norrin Hodgson, senior, Odessa
Tenor Trombone
Spencer Owens, junior, Levelland
Korbin Cole, freshman, Pampa
Brayden Hebbel, senior, Amarillo
Cyrus Jackson, senior, Baytown
Bass Trombone
Gavin Poole, sophomore, Meridan
Brandon Trinh, junior, Frisco
Euphonium
Jack Montgomery, sophomore, College Station
Patrick Lucas, graduate student, Odessa
Maribel Rivas, freshman, Fort Worth
Gerardo Lara, graduate student, El Paso
Tuba
Lucas Martinez, senior, Lewisville
Wyatt Hayes, junior, McKinney
Double Bass
Ryan Evans, junior, Amarillo
Carson King
Piano/Celesta
Piper Fowler, junior, Amarillo
Organ/Piano
Caleb Hesse, senior, Bushland
Harp
Jennifer Miller, adjunct faculty, Amarillo
Percussion
Mason Rumsey, senior, Joshua
Hien Doan, senior, Amarillo
Chema Garcia, senior, Wellington
Colton Gallandat, junior, Joshua
Mason McWest, sophomore, Amarillo
Brandon Garcia, sophomore, Amarillo
Caleb Martin, graduate student, Plainview
Aidan Caballero, sophomore, Odessa
Payton Hayes, sophomore, Midland
Colton Leadingham, sophomore, Odessa
Drum Set
Tristan Mouw, senior, Amarillo