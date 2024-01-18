Forbes Advisor: WT Among Top Online Colleges in Texas

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University is one of the top online colleges in the Lone Star State, according to new national rankings.

WT ranks among nine other Texas universities in Forbes Advisor’s ranking of Best Texas Online Colleges of 2024.

Forbes Advisor offers independent, objective rankings and reviews, “using strict, published methodologies … informed by in-depth research, independent data gathering, analysis and expert insights,” according to its website.

For its list of Texas’ best online colleges, it scored 96 accredited, nonprofit colleges that offer online bachelor’s degree programs among such categories as credibility, affordability, student outcomes, student experience and application process.

WT was cited for its flexibility, no application fee, minimal in-person requirements, and the Buff Promise program, which offers Texas residents free tuition for up to eight semesters for qualifying families with an annual income of $80,000 or less.

“I am proud of the recognition of our faculty, students, and staff by Forbes Advisor for WT’s excellence in online education,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “WT has been committed to providing online education for almost 30 years, and we are continuing to invest in the future of digital education through the renovation of the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building.”

The Forbes Advisor ranking is just the latest accolade for WT.

In September, U.S. News & World Report ranked WT as one of the best schools in the West: No. 20 among Best Value Schools, No. 56 in Regional Universities (West) and No. 27 in Public Universities in the West. Earlier in 2023, U.S. News awarded WT 11 Best Program accolades for its online programs, including its bachelor’s program for veterans and its MBA program for veterans.

In August, Stacker ranked WT in the Top 5 percent of higher education institutions in Texas.

Also in 2023, the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business was named one of the best business schools in the nation by The Princeton Review.

WT’s commitment to being a learner-centered university for on- and off-campus students alike is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.