WT+Seeks+Nominations+for+2024+Distinguished+Alumni+Awards

CANYON, Texas — It’s time again to honor West Texas A&M University Buffs who stand out from the herd.

The Distinguished Alumni nomination period is open now through March 1.

The WT Distinguished Alumni Award, first presented in 1970, honors outstanding alumni who have made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at WT.

“The WT Alumni Association is excited to showcase the impact that WT alumni have made in their communities by their leadership, personal lives and professional accomplishments,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Buffs are doing amazing things, and the Distinguished Alumni Award gives us an opportunity to honor these alumni.”

Nominations may be filed online at buffalum.com/distinguished-alumni-awards.html. Supporting materials may be sent to Hall at [email protected].

Those selected as 2024 Distinguished Alumni will be announced in August and celebrated in the fall at the Phoenix banquet during Homecoming Week.

Accomplished alumni help WT reach the goals of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

