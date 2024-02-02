WT+McNair+Scholars+Present+Research+at+National+Conference

CANYON, Texas — Five West Texas A&M University students recently presented research at a national honors conference.

The students, all members of WT’s McNair Scholars program, presented research in disciplines ranging from animal science to digital communication and media at the Ronald E. McNair 38th Annual Celebration and 14th Research Symposium at North Carolina A&T State University.

McNair Scholars from across the country presented their research and attended a graduate school fair during the conference, held Jan. 27 to 29 to commemorate the anniversary of the Challenger tragedy in which McNair and six other astronauts perished in 1986.

“Students were not only able to present their research in a professional setting but were also able to come full circle and see where Dr. Ronald E. McNair, our namesake, began his journey in higher education that led to his research in space exploration with NASA,” said Victoria Salas, director of WT’s McNair Scholars program.

Students’ presentations included:

“Synthesis and Characterization of Epoxidized Limonene” by Wendy “Nayeli” Galvan, a senior biochemistry/pre-med major from Booker;

“Mexican American in World War II: Patriotism and Civil Rights” by Joeziv “Joe” Hernandez, a junior social sciences education major from Amarillo;

“Investigating Multi-Decadal Patterns of Changing Temperature and Their Effects on the Growing Season Length in the Texas Panhandle” by Samuel Narvaez-Sanchez, a junior animal science/pre-vet major from Rocksprings;

“‘You Feel Like You Belong in Safe Places’: Defining Servingness in Hispanic Serving Institutions Through a Photovoice Study” by JoLina Lopez, a senior digital communication and media major from Abernathy; and

“Patterns of Surgical Care and Additional Treatments for Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Post COVID-19” by Nadia Reyna, a sophomore health sciences major from San Antonio.

The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, or the McNair Scholars Program, at WT prepares underrepresented, low-income and first-generation undergraduate students for doctoral study through research and other scholarly activities.

In 2022, the program won a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, providing $275,000 in annual funding for five years.

The program has been offered at WT since 1999. In that time, 260 McNair Scholars have earned their bachelor’s degrees, and another 152 have earned graduate or professional degrees.

WT’s McNair Scholars program now serves 30 students per year, who receive the guidance of a mentor overseeing the research project; seminars on graduate school admission process, research methods and financial aid; a $2,800 research stipend; a $300 research supply allowance; tutoring, academic counseling and intense GRE preparation; admission and financial aid assistance; preparation for research conference preparations; fee waivers for graduate applications; and paid conference travel.

McNair was one of six crewmembers who died Jan. 28, 1986, when the Challenger exploded shortly after launching at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

His alma mater was North Carolina A&T State University, where he received a bachelor of science in physics in 1971 before earning his Ph.D. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology five years later.

After his death, Congress named a research program in his honor — the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, or the McNair Scholars Program. It is designed to prepare underrepresented, low-income, and first-generation undergraduate students for doctoral study through research and other scholarly activities.

McNair — who, in addition to his work as a physicist, also was a talented musician and decorated martial arts champion and instructor — was the second African American to fly in space.

McNair Scholars are an important component in WT’s goal of becoming a Regional Research University, as outlined in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.

Photo: West Texas A&M University McNair Scholars recently presented research at the Ronald E. McNair 38th Annual Celebration and 14th Research Symposium at North Carolina A&T State University. Pictured are, from left, Joeziv Hernandez; Kirbi Kelley-Diaz, McNair Scholars student success specialist; JoLina Lopez; Nadia Reyna; Wendy “Nayeli” Galvan’ Samuel Narvaez-Sanchez; and Victoria Salas, program director.